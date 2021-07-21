Man shot in leg during home invasion

Kaieteur News – Following a home invasion and robbery that occurred on Monday afternoon, a 48- year- old man is now nursing a bullet wound to his leg.

According to a police report, the victim’s 44-year-old wife was on the verandah of their Recht-Door-Zee, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home along with her mother, when at 14:30hrs, she observed two suspects jumping the western gate to enter the yard.

The two suspects, one of whom was armed with a knife and the other with a gun, then ran up to her and held her at gunpoint, before relieving her of $200,000 cash and jewellery, along with a Samsung Galaxy cellular phone valued at $55,000.

The jewellery comprised of one pair gold-studded earrings, one gold wedding band and one diamond and silver ring; all with values unknown. The suspect, who was armed with the knife, kept an eye on the woman while the other went into the house where he saw her husband in his bedroom and began to demand money.

During that time the suspect was interacting with the victim, a round was discharged in the victim’s direction, hitting him on his left leg. The suspects then escaped with the articles via a waiting vehicle. The victim was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.