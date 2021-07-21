Investigators clueless on female friend who sent car for Linden shooting victims

Kaieteur News – As the investigation continues into the execution-style shooting that occurred in Linden on Saturday evening, investigators are clueless as to who the female friend is that sent the car to collect the two friends, Delroy Mackenzie and Calvin Daly.

Mackenzie was shot nine times by occupants of the car, while Daly was shot twice on his arm. Commander of Region 10, Hugh Winter, told Kaieteur News that there are no leads on the identity of the female at this time as Daly was unable to provide any information, since he was just accompanying his friend. “We don’t have any idea who the female is at this time,” Commander Winter said. He also related that one of the phones was destroyed, but could not say whether it belonged to the deceased.

Daly is presently warded at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), recovering from surgery. A post mortem conducted on Mackenzie, opined the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds. Two metal fragments were also retrieved from the deceased’s head and back respectively.

On Sunday, Linden policemen stumbled upon a fully burnt silver-grey fielder wagon at the Kara Kara Blue Lake. Daly relayed to investigators that he and the deceased left Georgetown because the deceased had asked him to accompany him to visit a female friend in Linden.About 21:00 hrs, they arrived in Linden via public transportation and went to Church’s to purchase chicken. The deceased was given directions from his female friend via cellular to join a boat at the last stelling at the McKenzie shore. On arrival at the Wismar shore, the deceased contacted the female via cellular phone and he was told to walk up the road through a street (Sunflower Street).

They then went through the street further down to a bridge and a short distance in the cross street. The deceased subsequently received another phone call in which the female told him to turn around since she will be sending a silver wagon to pick them up.

They then walked out of the street where the said silver wagon car turned around and as Delroy approached the car to open the back door, a male of African descent opened the door first and started to shoot at him and another male came out of the front passenger seat and opened fire too.

Daly said he ran for cover and left Delroy behind. The car had three male occupants at the time but he did not recognise any of them. They rejoined the car and continued to drive in a southern direction towards Silver City.

Investigations are continuing.