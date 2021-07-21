His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Eid-ul-Adha 2021 Messages…

Sacrifice and Sharing

Kaieteur News – As-Salaamu-Alaikum!

Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak!

I am pleased to be extending Eid greetings to all Guyanese, especially to my Muslim brothers and sisters. I pray that the lessons and traditions associated with Eid-ul-Adha will inspire an outpouring of support and love for our less fortunate brothers and sisters.

Eid-ul-Adha is a time to honour the example of faithfulness demonstrated by the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham). His willingness to submit to total obedience to the will of God represents the true test of spiritual devotion.

Our country today is marking Eid-ul-Adha in extraordinary circumstances. We are still combatting the deadly and dangerous COVID-19 coronavirus. The pandemic has affected the way Muslims observe the Festival of Sacrifice not only in Guyana but also across the globe. The inevitable restrictions on movement on travel have limited the number of those performing Hajj, and it has curtailed the traditional visits and social interactions associated with Eid.

I take this opportunity to urge all to continue to adhere to the guidelines and protocols advised by our Ministry of Health. The short-term sacrifices we are prepared to make for our long-term good will determine how fast and how well we exit this pandemic.

True devotion is what God Almighty requires from us. Eid-ul-Adha embodies the spirit of the devotion, which we now recall and celebrate with Qurbani. Today, many of our countrymen and women are suffering from hardship due to the recent floods. Many have lost their means of livelihood, and others have suffered material losses. We ask God to grant relief to those who are affected and to bless those who are assisting them. May we too, stretch our hands to those in need at this time.

Qurbani is an expression of gratitude and a manifestation of our willingness to utilise the favours of God in obedience to Him and for the benefit of His creation. The animal that is sacrificed symbolises the animal in man himself – his evil desires, envy, jealousy, greed and hatred. It is these vices that are sacrificed for the love of God.

As we observe Eid-ul-Adha, let us remember that it is not the meat or the blood that reaches Almighty God but rather the sincerity of our intentions to obey Him as the Prophets Ibrahim did.

The everlasting reward of Paradise cannot be accomplished by the animal sacrifice alone. Sacrifice involves our entire life. The greatest charity is when someone sacrifices his or her comforts for the comfort of others.

The Prophet Ibrahim was not prepared to sacrifice his dignity, the principles of truth and morality for personal interests. He remained steadfast and patient.

Unfortunately, some have sacrificed their morals for material gains. Some sacrifice their honour and dignity because of lust for wealth and power, and some willingly sacrifice the collective interest to further their selfish desire.

The benefits accrued from these acts are short-lived and will not avail us on the Day of Judgment. Let us remove the barriers of love for those things, which threaten our closeness with God and eternal happiness.

I pray that God Almighty accepts our good deeds and causes our sacrifice to be a means through which we will attain nearness to him, his creation and to succeed in both worlds.

I urge all Guyanese to take from the lessons of sacrifice and commitment and to apply it as I too take lessons from sacrifice and commitment, so all of us can work harder each day to be better towards each other; to be more caring towards each other; to give a bit more of ourselves to each other. And to work together until all of us enjoy the essential elements that bind us as humanity – love for country, community, and family.

Thank you.

As-Salaamu-Alaikum!

CIOG President, Al-Hajj Shahabudeen Ahmad

As-Salaamu Alaikum WaRahmatullahi-WaBarakaatuh. Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak! God Almighty has reminded us in the final revelation to mankind, this glorious Quran; “This day I have perfected your religion for you, completed my favours upon you, and have chosen for you Islam as your way of life.” (Holy Quran – Chapter 5 Verse 3) All gratitude is due to Allah (SWT), Lord of all creation, peace and blessings on the Prophets and the final Prophet to mankind (SAW), his family and companions. I extend Eid Mubarak greetings on behalf of the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana and pray that Allah, the Almighty, accept all our sacrifices and good deeds. Eid-ul-Adha is the commemoration of one of the most celebrated Prophet and his family in history. Our father, Ibrahim (peace be upon him) or Abraham. He is known as the common patriarch or what is referred to as the Abrahamic religions, Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. The day of Eid-ul-Adha, is the commemoration of the sacrifices of our father Ibrahim (peace be upon him), and his family. This struggle at its core revolves around his absolute and pure devotion to Allah (SWT), God Almighty. Him and his family’s willingness to sacrifice his prized possession and that, which he loved most, his son Ishmael, fulfilling the commandment of his Lord. Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him) is described as the forefather of all the Prophets who came after him, including Moses, Jesus, and our Beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him) is accorded the highest status in the Holy Quran and is described in Chapter 16: verse 120, as an “Ummah,” a nation. Imagine a single person referred to as an Ummah. This is partly because the amount of good, his exemplary submission to Allah (SWT), and his sincerity in his worship, all embodied to the degree of an entire Ummah, a nation. He was given the title of Khaleellullah, or friend of Allah. His submission to the Lord is confirmed in the Quran, “When his Lord said to him ‘Submit,’ he said ‘I have submitted [in Islam] to the Lord of the worlds.” (Holy Quran – Chapter 2: Verse 131) Now that Eid-ul-Adha is upon us, how should we commemorate this day? Eid-ul-Adha is a season of reflection, happiness, family bonding, and bridging the gap between the rich and poor, as well as nurturing mutual compassion for all of humanity. Eid is also an opportunity to demonstrate solidarity despite we are experiencing another year of not being able to observe the Hajj. The Muslim Ummah and the world continue to experience crises and face challenges. We are in a period of a great test, which should motivate us to reflect on the blessings of the Lord, which we take for granted. We must not become complacent during this pandemic, many have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19, and therefore we must give abundant thanks. Let us use this opportunity as an impetus, which drives us to be more compassionate to all of humanity. The pandemic does not discriminate, every race, colour, creed or social standing has been affected. We must respond in the spirit of sacrifice, compassion and selflessness. Eid-ul-Adha is the celebration of the reformation of the human condition from that of servitude to men to the Creator of all living and non-living things. We must remain humble and do not fall into the trap of considering yourself better than others; Remember Allah (SWT) says, “People, we created you all from a single man and a single woman, and made you into nations and tribes so that you should get to know one another. Allah (SWT) reminds us, “The most honoured of you are the ones most mindful of Him: God is all knowing, all aware.” (Holy Quran – Chapter 49: verse 13). Considering Eid as a unifying factor, I humbly request you to join me in raising our hands in supplicating to The Almighty for Blessings and Protection of our Muslim brethren and all of humanity. Let us pray for peaceful co-existence in Guyana and the entire world. Change begins with the person in the mirror. Our actions must prove that we mean no ill to anyone and we must remember that we are all part of one humanity. Each one of us has to be the change that we desire. Verily, Allah (SWT) will not change the condition of a people until they change themselves. (Holy Quran – Chapter 13: Verse 11) As we enjoy ourselves, let us keep the remembrance of God ever present on our tongues and in our hearts. Let us extend kindness to our less fortunate. Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, described the days of Eid, “They are days of eating, drinking, and remembering Allah.” Allah (SWT) reminds us about Prophet Abraham in the Quran, “Indeed, the most worthy of Abraham among the people are those who followed him [in submission to Allah] and this Prophet, and those who believe [in his message]. And Allah is the Wali (protector and helper) of the believers.”(Holy Quran – Chapter 3: Verse 68) Our Father, Prophet Ibrahim, peace be upon him, epitomised the verse of the Quran: Allah (Alone) is Sufficient for us, and He is the Best Disposer of affairs (for us).” (Holy Quran Surah Al-Imran 3: verse 173) May Allah (SWT) bless you and your families and make us people who strive to bring benefit to others. Let us become agents of peace, instilling harmony among people regardless of ethnicity and creed. Let us be protectors of each other. May God bless our nation as we all strive for a better country! May Allah (SWT) show us right as right and help us to follow it and show us evil as evil and enable us to stay far away from it. I pray our reflection leads us to be true followers of the great Prophet, Patriarch, our father, the Friend of God Ibrahim (Abraham), peace be upon him and his family.

Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak, Wa-Alaikumus-Salaam-WaRahmatullahi-Wabarakaatuh.

People’s Progressive Party

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) wishes to take this opportunity to extend Eid-ul-Adha greetings and best wishes to our Muslim brothers and sisters here in Guyana and in the Diaspora. A national holiday, Eid-ul-Adha reminds of unbridled humility and the willingness to selflessly make sacrifices in obedience to God. Its message is seen as pertinent to the spiritual upliftment of all mankind, which redounds in peace and togetherness. It comes during the annual Holy Pilgrimage to Mecca, The Hajj; a journey that embodies sacrifices in the quest to fulfill religious obligations and which is demonstrative of the teachings of equality. Its observance continues to exemplify humane characteristics of generosity, morality and love for others, especially the less fortunate. In a multi-religious society like Guyana, these attributes have proven their value in not only catalysing and strengthening bonds among our people, but continue to forge better understanding and appreciation of our cultures. Unfortunately, while traditional celebrations of this auspicious occasion have been curtailed due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19, nevertheless the party urges reflection on the pertinent messages of the occasion and the many sacrifices Guyanese have made over time for self-advancement and nation-building with the common objective of a better life and future for all. Eid Mubarak!

People’s National Congress

The People’s National Congress greets all Guyanese on the happy occasion of Eid-ul-Adha – the festival of the sacrifice. Eid-ul-Adha is a sacred celebration that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering obedience to Allah’s command to sacrifice his beloved son, Ismael.

Eid-ul-Adha is observed as a national holiday throughout the country with oblations, the dispensing of alms and the distribution of food, usually the meat of a sacrificial lamb, to the less fortunate. Obedience to God and benevolence to mankind, particularly the poor and needy, demonstrate our common humanity and strengthen the chords of cohesion in our community.

Eid-ul-Adha, through the expressions of care and the outpouring of charity to others, is a manifestation of our collective endeavour to build a more equitable society in which everyone will be treated with dignity and respect and which will promote greater harmony.

The People’s National Congress wishes all Guyanese, especially our Islamic community, a joyous Eid-ul-Adha.

Eid Mubarak!

Guyana Trades Union Congress

The Guyana Trades Union Congress extends Eid-ul-Adha greetings to all Guyanese, particularly our Muslim brothers and sisters. This year’s event will be observed, as it was last year, when the world is confronting the challenges of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in the case of Guyana, the after effects of the flood, which according to the Government is the worst disaster in the nation’s history.

In these trying times, our Muslim brothers and sisters have been asked, like Abraham, to show love and obedience to Allah (God) and like him will be rewarded for such demonstration. As the story goes, Allah appeared to Abraham in a dream and asked that he sacrifice his son, Ibrahim. This unselfish act, even though tempted by forces to disobey, was met with unflinching loyalty and obedience.

On Abraham’s way to make the sacrifice of his son, God stopped and gave him a sheep to sacrifice instead. Abraham was rewarded for his obedience and willingness. His experience reminds us of the sacrifice of selfish desires for the common good, and of God’s mercy and benefits when we obey His command. This is, thinking of others, and placing our trust and faith in the Most High.

The lesson of Abraham is that Allah will never ask mankind for more than we can give and sacrifice and He will also never leave or forsake the obedient. It is the mercy of Allah that continues to keep Guyanese, every day in these trying times, as we are presently being called to sacrifice of ourselves for our brothers and sisters, as Abraham was prepared to do with Ibrahim to prove his love and obedience to God. And on this and every day may Allah continue to shine His blessings on every Guyanese.

Region 3 Private Sector Inc.

The Region Three Private Sector Inc. takes this opportunity to extend greetings and best wishes to the Muslim communities here in Guyana and in the Diaspora on the sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Its observance comes during the annual Holy Pilgrimage to Mecca, The Hajj; a journey that embodies sacrifices in the quest to fulfill religious obligations.

Eid-ul-Adha reminds of unbridled humility and the willingness to selflessly make sacrifices in obedience of God.

Its inspiring messages are pertinent to the spiritual advancement of all mankind, which redounds in peace and togetherness.

Its observance also continues to exemplify humane characteristics of generosity, morality and love for others, especially the less fortunate. In a diverse society like Guyana where religious boundaries are often transcended, these attributes have proven their value not only in catalysing and strengthening bonds among our people but also in forging a better understanding and appreciation of our rich cultures and religious practices.

As our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate in traditional ways, the occasion once again brings into focus the many sacrifices Guyanese have and continue to make for self-advancement and nation building with the common objective of a better life and future for all.

The Region 3 Private Sector Inc. is mindful that, regrettably, due to COVID-19 protocols, related activities would be restricted.

However, it’s optimistic that the significance of Eid-ul-Adha and its relevance in today’s world will not in any way be diminished.

The organisation, therefore, urges that the messages and significance of this occasion be foremost in the minds of all so that hope will continue to flourish. Eid Mubarak!