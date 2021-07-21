GYSBI denies claims made by local workers

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Shore Base Incorporated (GYSBI) denies the claims that were made by local workers in the company, who voiced several issues that they said they were being faced with.

This publication carried two articles over the past week with the headlines: “Locals complain about being paid less than expats for doing the same job at GYSBI” and “Shore base employees fired after complaining.”

In a release yesterday, GYSBI responded to the articles stating, that it is not a foreign company and is working hard to improve the lives of its 432 employees and the country of Guyana. Out of the company’s 432 employees, 6% are expat employees and the other 94% are local workers, with Guyanese holding many key senior management positions.

The company further added, that the expat employees who work for GYSBI are individuals who would have spent many years working in the oil and gas industry in many countries across the world and are only hired when specialty skills or experience are contractually or legally required. Expats bring their international experiences, which are used to train locals, transfer skills and technology and more importantly, transfer international standards to Guyana’s fledgling oil and gas industry. GYSBI is currently expanding its operations and its facilities and plans to increase its Guyanese employees to over 600 within the next two years.

In addition, the company stated that their Guyanese workforce works on a tiered pay structure and employees first come in at a standard salary, which is benchmarked against the industry average. GYSBI internal training and development programs as well as the company’s performance management system allows all employees to continue improving their skills, and those who engage these programs are given the opportunity for promotion and development when available. This tiered structure GYSBI helps its employees achieve world class standards that deliver top service quality to its customers, and help keep all our employees safe so they can return home to their families. GYSBI is the largest and most rapidly expanding employer in the oil and gas industry in Guyana.

Further, the company added, that they take this responsibility very seriously and delivered over 2,500 training hours in the last three months to their Guyanese workforce, who is exposed to a range of opportunities as the company expands and are remunerated with above-average salaries and benefits.

“We are an equal opportunity employer,” the company stated, “with a very diverse workforce, and no worker is treated unfairly or differently. All statutory payments are remitted to the employee, and the employee is made aware of these upon starting their employment (which they also acknowledge when signing their own boarding contract), including any adjustments in compensation. GYSBI does not promise an increase in salary after the probationary period of employment. The three months of probation is required to assess the employee’s suitability in the position he/she has been employed for and whether or not additional skills or training are required. The Company has different rotation schedules for workers. Great care is taken to ensure compliance with all legal requirements. Indeed, the remuneration our employees enjoy is above all legal requirements.”