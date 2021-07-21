Latest update July 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

GPL worker advises customer to spray Baygon on ‘marabunta’ nest

Jul 21, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – After months of asking the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) to assist him in ridding a giant wasp nest, a man received an absurd response.
According to Abraham David, since in January he would have contacted GPL to help dispose of the nest that is on one of their utility poles. The man claimed that he also used GPL’s virtual complaint assistant and received a response stating, that even though the pole is theirs, the company does not deal with such issues.
The man told Kaieteur News that after this, he decided to call into the organisation directly. David stated that he tried explaining the situation that he is in, stating that the wasp nest sits directly above his home entrance. However, he was told by one of GPL’s workers that he should spray the nest with ‘Baygon.’
David said, that he tried to make contact with a supervisor from GPL but was told that he needs to go through the process of waiting to have his matter addressed. He mentioned that he even tried to get a contact for the GPL’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), but was informed that such request cannot be granted.
On June 30, David sent a registered letter to the CEO but has received no response to date. The man said that the swarm of wasps that live within the nest has already attacked his dogs and fears for the safety of individuals that enters his yard.

The wasp nest.

