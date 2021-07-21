De question dat no one can answer

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem had a lil boy. He did bright bad. In school, he use to bring fuss all de time. He could answer any question yuh ask he. Since he bin in Lil ABC he know all dem questions fuh dem high school exam.

Dem used to call he a genius, a prodigy, a child wonder and a student sensation. He used to know more dan he teachers. De lil boy was a walking encyclopaedia.

Dem bring academics and scholars from all around de world fuh see if dem can stump dis child. But every question dem ask he, de child answer. Dem bring dem Nobel Prize winners and dem question he, and he answer all dem question.

One day wan old man come in de village and hear bout dis brilliant young boy. He hear how de boy suh bright dat he even know de answer to questions before it ask. Dem old man tell dem people how he can ask de de lil boy a question wah he can’t answer.

De villagers tell de old man how nuff like he try. And dem all lose. De lil boy answer any question dem ask.

De old man tell dem bring de lil boy and he gan ask he one question alone. And he certain dat de boy can’t answer dat question.

Dem people laugh but dem agree to de test. So de next day, dem bring de lil boy in front of de old man. De old man tun to de lil boy and seh, I gan ask yuh a question wah yuh nah know de answer to.”

De lil boy nod he head and said, “Go ahead!”

De old man ask, “What Bharrat ever do fuh de poor people of Region Six.”

De lil boy couldn’t answer!

Talk half and remember dem gat more questions dan answers!