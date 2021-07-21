Businesswoman caught with unlicenced firearm, ammunition remanded

Latest update July 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Forty-four-year-old Arcina Boelle called “Cena,” a businesswoman of Lot 35 Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown, was yesterday remanded to prison for the unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunitions.
Boelle appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan. She denied the charges, which allege that she had a Taurus .32 Revolver and two live .32 ammunitions in her possession.
Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded Boelle to prison and the matter was adjourned to August 1, 2021.
According to reports, on the day in question ranks went to Boelle’s home and conducted a search for narcotics, guns, ammunition and stolen items. However, only the firearm and ammunition was found.
