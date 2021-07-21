Black Bush Polder teacher dies after crashing into Ministry of Finance vehicle

Kaieteur News – The life of a young educator from Black Bush Polder (BBP), was lost following an accident on the No.3 Public Road, West Coast Berbice.

The dead man has been identified as 20-year-old Nathanael Ledra, of Lot 195 Mibicuri North, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice. The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident has been identified as Tarachand Balgobin, Director of Projects at the Ministry of Finance, of Lot 104 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara. He has since been taken into custody and a breathalyser test was conducted; no trace of alcohol was detected following the test, police said in a release.

Kaieteur News was informed that the accident occurred on Sunday July 18, 2021 at about 15:45 hrs. Balgobin was driving Motor Jeep PTT 5255 owned by the Ministry of Finance, while Ledra was riding a Black Honda XR 150 Motorcycle CK 370, owned by his brother, Emmanuel Ledra, of Lot 195 Mibicuri North, BBP.

Reports are that Balgobin was proceeding west along the southern side of the No.3 Public Road while Ledra was proceeding in the said direction behind the jeep when it is alleged that Balgobin made a sudden stop on the southern drive lane and then made a U-turn from the southern to the northern side. Ledra then swerved the motorcycle he was riding to avoid the collision but unfortunately still collided with the front side portion of Balgobin’s vehicle.

As a result of the collision, Ledra fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries to his body. He was picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police said a notice of intended prosecution was served to Balgobin and all documents pertaining to the motorcycle and the motor jeep, along with their driver’s licences were produced, checked, and found to be in order. The motorcycle CK 370 and motor jeep PTT 5255 are presently lodged at Blairmont Police Station to be examined by a licencing and certifying officer. The body of Ledra is presently at Anthony’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post mortem examination.