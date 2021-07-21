Armed bandits rob pensioner

Latest update July 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A 63-year-old pensioner was robbed on Tuesday by four armed men at Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown. The victim was robbed of $4,500 cash, one white Samsung tablet valued $45,000, one Blu cellular phone valued $25,000, and a quantity of documents.
According to police reports, the victim was heading home in the vicinity of Freeman Street, East La Penitence, at 06:10hrs, when he was attacked by the perpetrators, who rode up on two blue motorcycles.
Both pillion riders dismounted their respective motorcycles and held the victim at gunpoint, but he resisted. One of the perpetrators dealt him a lash with a gun to his face, causing the victim to received minor injuries, and discharged a shot in the air. The other pillion rider then relieved the victim of the articles and mounted their respective motorcycles and escaped. Investigations are ongoing.
