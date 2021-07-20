Two convicted for murder of Berbice trader, appeal life sentences

Kaieteur News – Berbice businessman, Dennis Veerasammy, and his employee, Basheer Harrinauth, who were both convicted for the murder of Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice trader, Shameer Ali- Mursalin, have applied to the Appeal Court to have their convictions and sentences overturned.Their appeals come two months after they were found guilty and each sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of the Berbice trader.

The duo, along with a third accused, Delroy Fraser, had faced the judge and jury at the High Court in New Amsterdam, Berbice, for the murder of Ali-Mursalin called ‘Kazo,’ who was fatally shot on October 24, 2015. Fraser died in jail before he could have been sentenced.

According to court documents seen by this publication, Veerasammy who is known by the name ‘Diggles,’ is contending that the trial Judge committed a number of errors in the lead up to the verdict in the matter.

He claimed that the presiding judge, Justice, Jo Ann Barlow, had failed to inter alia, direct the jury on the law as it pertains to joint enterprise and the contents that could be used in the caution statement to show that he did not have anything to do with inflicting any bodily harm on the victim.

The appeal drafted by attorney, Brandon DeSantos, contends that the judge failed and erred in law when she did not uphold the no-case submission made on Veerasammy’s behalf. The lawyer further contends that the judge wrongfully admitted the caution statement of his client.

DeSantos submits that the only evidence against his client was a caution statement and the evidence of the eyewitness that was rendered manifestly unreliable after cross-examination and would show that the contents of the caution statement were incapable of belief.

According to the documents, Harrinauth, on the other hand, is appealing against his conviction and sentence which he says is severe in the circumstances of the case.

Reports surrounding the case indicate that Ali-Mursalin’s death was a result of an ongoing feud between him and his former business partner, Veerasammy.

His body was discovered with a gunshot wound to his head lying in a pool of blood at his Grant 1805, Weld Tank Dam, Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice home, after police ranks were summoned there to investigate reports of threatening and abusive language.

When the ranks arrived there, they called out for Ali-Mursalin but got no response. They reportedly only ventured into the premises with the help of the man’s sister and found his body in the bloody pool. Following their investigations, Veerasammy and his employees were arrested and charged for the murder.

Last May, Veerasammy, Harrinauth and Fraser were convicted for the murder by the jury at the Berbice High Court but Fraser died in prison before the Judge could have passed the sentence on him.