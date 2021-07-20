Spartans, Turning Point, C6 and Executives advannce

Kaieteur News – The late Faye Joseph birth date anniversary dominoes competition got off to a fine start last Sunday with 14 teams battling for supremacy. After three rounds of action at Favourite Venue, the teams that have been eliminated- All Seasons, Gangsters, Next Level, R&R, Providence, TNT, F&H, Phantom and power house and host Gold is Money.

The remaining teams are Spartans, Turning Point, C6 and Executives.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the road to the finals will start with the quarterfinals which will see C6, Turning Point and Executives in action. This will be followed by the semifinal and final. The Spartans Team, which is rated as the best pound for pound team this year did not have an easy road, but remain in contention as favourites to win, with most of the known contenders eliminated. In their first round match they scraped through on sixes and in their third match against Gold is Money, survived by a one game margin. They should go on to win, unless one of the other teams reaching the finals play out of their skin.

Action commences at 13:00hrs tomorrow at Favourite Venue.

All COVID protocols will be in place and enforced including a temperature check before entering the venue.