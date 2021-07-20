Rift in the PNC/R

Kaieteur News – We would like to say that we are not interested in what goes on inside Guyana’s two longstanding political parties, the PPP/C or the PNC/R. If they were minority political groups, their internal disagreements and divisions may not have mattered. But because both of them have occupied the places that they do in the hearts and minds of Guyanese, their internal dissensions cannot be ignored. We are, therefore, prompted to share how we see the developments inside the PNC/R impacting Guyana, especially at this crucial time.

In the same way as the PPP/C, the PNC/R is a major political presence in this country, with huge presence and footprint, an even bigger following. For good or bad, this is what prevails. There is and can be no changing of that, for we do not foresee any meaningful and powerful arrival of individuals or groups in our political arena that can turn the minds of voters away from these two dominant political groups, since no one else is believed or trusted or followed enough. It is just the way that our political culture has been for decades, with little of the differentiating promised for the foreseeable future. In the brief: both the PPP/C and PNC/R are here to stay, in some shape or form, regardless if they are in government or opposition. It may not be too much of a stretch to state that the Guyanese people are stuck with them (by choice) and that, for better or worse, the future (destiny) of all citizens are tied to these two local political heavyweights.

For all the above reasons, and a few more unstated, we observe the reports of ongoing and lengthening rifts inside the PNC/R. The easiest thing to say, in some scornful and dismissive fashion, is that, that is the party’s business. It goes without saying that such is true, but only up to a point. This is because we remind our fellow citizens of what we said earlier. That is, whether liked or not, disdained or not, the PNC/R has much meaning for this society, for many still are investing in it, and still holding on to it, and still hoping in it, for some potent leadership from it. Thus, for it to be weakened by internal wrangling at the leadership level, to the point of near paralysis is not good for Guyana. This is regardless of the answer to the question, of whether the party is good for Guyana. It is the worst time for the PNC/R to be so disengaged.

For the leadership of the PNC/R to be so embroiled means that party leaders cannot keep their eyes on the ball that is moving so swiftly with numerous developments of lasting significance for Guyana. There are many such balls, and we name a few: oil, other natural resources, clean governance, and ethical leadership from those holding the rudder of power and steering Guyana’s ship of state. To those we add another ball: it must be in spirited motion: It must be a sharp and astute opposition, one wise to the ways of Guyana and its leaders, most of whom have been crooked, and one fulfilling its end of electoral and democratic bargains, which is to be a distinctive and dutiful opposition. It has not been so in the least, since August 2020.

It is our position that this country’s leading opposition party has neither fulfilled its obligations (to supporters and society), nor presented any components that speak to its viability and contributions. And now for the ranks of the leadership in the PNC/R to be so publicly preoccupied speaks to a state of disarray, and a group searching to find its soul. By any measurement, the PNC/R is distracted by its own problems, and is not best positioned to bring any degree of the checks and balances so desperately needed here. Or to make leaders in the governing PPP/C stand up and straighten up from what is widely perceived to be the distortions they go through with clean management of the nation’s oil wealth. It is too distracted. And what this means is simple: the government can do what it wants, and Guyanese are on their own.