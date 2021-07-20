Prison ‘beef’ leads to street shooting of ‘Rawle Dog’

Kaieteur News – Former inmate, Rawle Franklyn also known as ‘Rawle Dog,’ is currently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after being shot Sunday evening.

According to a police report, the 33-year-old ex-con was riding his pedal cycle heading to a gambling shop at Sparendaam Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara (ECD), when he was confronted by the suspected shooter, who was identified by his pseudonyms ‘Sad Killer’ and ‘Dutchy.’

It was revealed that Franklyn and the suspect are known to each other. Franklyn claims that while he was on remand at the Lusignan Prison, he met the suspect who would from time to time send him death threats.

While on his way to the shop at 21:45hrs, the victim said that he was stopped by the suspect who was on the access bridge to the squatting area at the time. The suspect then reportedly said, “look how long I waiting on you” before reaching into his left side waist to draw a firearm which he used to shoot the victim (Rawle Dog) to his right side hip. He then ran away in an unknown direction.

The victim then called a friend who drives a taxi, who took him to the GPHC where he was admitted in a stable condition.

Although checks were made for the suspect, he remains at large. An investigation into the matter, police said, has been launched.

Franklyn’s incarceration history dates back to January 25, 2017. He was jailed for a total of eight years and fined $120,000 after pleading guilty to a charge of illegal gun and ammunition possession. He was charged for being in possession of an illegal .40 Smith and Wesson pistol and 14 matching rounds.

At the time, Franklyn had over 15 robbery under-arms matters pending in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court. He had been wanted by police in 2015 for several gun-related crimes, including allegedly discharging a loaded firearm at Jomo Thompson. In relation to the latter, Franklyn was charged with attempted murder.

On July 26, 2015 at a dance in Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, Franklyn had also been accused of shooting at police after they went in search of him.

On August 5, 2015 Franklyn had turned himself into police in the company of his attorney. He was also charged back in 2009 for unlawfully and maliciously wounding Richard Freso, who was his fellow inmate at the Camp Street Prison.