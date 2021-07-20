Pouderoyen youth remanded for gun, ammo possession

Latest update July 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old West Bank Demerara youth was yesterday remanded to prison when he appeared before a City Magistrate to answer to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunitions.
Kylie Small of Lot 86 Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, was remanded to prison by Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The charge alleges that on July 16, 2021, at Stabroek Market, Georgetown, Small had a Stern ranger 40 automatic pistol in his possession, along with five 40 ammunitions, when he is not the holder of a firearm licence.
The defendant denied both charges and Senior Magistrate Daly remanded him to prison. The matter was adjourned to August 23, 2021.
The court heard that on the day in question, police ranks were on patrol in the Stabroek Market area when they observed Small acting in a suspicious manner. The officers then approached the defendant and asked to carry out a search on him. The firearm and ammunitions were then discovered on him. Small was arrested, placed in custody and subsequently charged.
