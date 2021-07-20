Latest update July 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pouderoyen youth remanded for gun, ammo possession

Jul 20, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old West Bank Demerara youth was yesterday remanded to prison when he appeared before a City Magistrate to answer to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunitions.

Remanded, Kylie Small.

Kylie Small of Lot 86 Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, was remanded to prison by Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The charge alleges that on July 16, 2021, at Stabroek Market, Georgetown, Small had a Stern ranger 40 automatic pistol in his possession, along with five 40 ammunitions, when he is not the holder of a firearm licence.
The defendant denied both charges and Senior Magistrate Daly remanded him to prison. The matter was adjourned to August 23, 2021.
The court heard that on the day in question, police ranks were on patrol in the Stabroek Market area when they observed Small acting in a suspicious manner. The officers then approached the defendant and asked to carry out a search on him. The firearm and ammunitions were then discovered on him. Small was arrested, placed in custody and subsequently charged.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

National Sports Commission enters into agreement with Cevons for sale of Mandela land

National Sports Commission enters into agreement with Cevons for sale...

Jul 20, 2021

Kaieteur News – The National Sports Commission (NSC), upon the direction of the Government of Guyana, entered into an Agreement of Sale for a parcel of land situate at Mandela Avenue vested in...
Read More
Spartans, Turning Point, C6 and Executives advannce

Spartans, Turning Point, C6 and Executives...

Jul 20, 2021

Anderson, Scotland excel in Boys Division, Renola Jordon is Girls U16 Champ & Guyana’s No1 U14

Anderson, Scotland excel in Boys Division, Renola...

Jul 20, 2021

“Conditioning is our focus for now”- Coach Henry

“Conditioning is our focus for now”- Coach...

Jul 20, 2021

Fitness Express sponsors GAPLF’s 2021 Intermediate/Masters Championships

Fitness Express sponsors GAPLF’s 2021...

Jul 20, 2021

CWIMA writes to GCB soliciting support for CWI membership

CWIMA writes to GCB soliciting support for CWI...

Jul 20, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]