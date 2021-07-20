National Sports Commission enters into agreement with Cevons for sale of Mandela land

Kaieteur News – The National Sports Commission (NSC), upon the direction of the Government of Guyana, entered into an Agreement of Sale for a parcel of land situate at Mandela Avenue vested in the National Sports Commission to Cevons Waste Management Inc.

The agreement was entered into yesterday afternoon in the Boardroom of the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport in the presence of the Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, the Hon. Charles S. Ramson MP, Permanent Secretary Melissa Tucker, NSC Commissioners Dellon Davidson, Philip Fernandes, Cristy Campbell, Cheteram Ramdial along with Chairman Kashif Muhammad, Director of Sports Mr Steve Ninvalle, and Mr. Morse Archer, Chief Executive Officer of Cevons Waste Management Inc.

The subject land was previously sold unlawfully by the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC). Former Commissioner of the GL&SC, Trevor Benn was charged in relation to the sale of the said land to Cevons.

However, whilst the Government had initiated legal proceedings to repossess lands sold illegally to CEO of Cevons Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo in May this year at a Press Conference had informed that the government had settled with the matter with the businessmen which effectively meant that the government had taken steps to discontinue its recourse to the courts.

“We will not go to court on these issues, we want to go after the people who acted illegally,” Dr Jagdeo had stated.

The CEO of Cevons was informed by a letter from Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, in February that the Government was seeking to repossess the land since it was illegally sold to him by Benn.

Nandlall subsequently informed that the sale of the land was being reviewed on a direct appeal by Archer to President Dr. Irfaan Ali but he insisted that the transaction had remained illegal.

Archer claimed the land, located at Le Repentir, Georgetown, was purchased from the GL&SC in 2018 for $100M of which $80M has already been paid.