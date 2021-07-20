Kemraj Parsram appointed EPA’s new Executive Director

Latest update July 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently disclosed that Mr. Kemraj Parsram has been appointed its new Executive Director. The regulator noted that Parsram is eminently qualified and experienced in the field of environmental and natural resources management, law, policy and governance in the wider Caribbean.
A graduate of the University of Guyana with a Diploma in Forestry (1992-1994), and Bachelor of Science, Environmental Studies (1994-1998), the EPA said he also graduated with a Master of Science in Natural Resources Management (2001-2003) from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus. He also pursued academic research and field studies at the Doctoral level in Marine Resources Governance (2008-2013) at the University of the West Indies, Barbados. More recently (2018), he received a Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental Law and Policy from the University of New Delhi.
In addition to the foregoing, the regulator said Parsram joined the Agency in 2013 as the Director of the Compliance and Enforcement, later serving as Executive Director (Ag) during the period December 2016 to October 2018. He returned to the EPA on June 30, 2021 to officially serve as its Executive Director.
