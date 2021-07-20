Kaieteur News’ website under constant attack

…appears to be a sophisticated, strategic attempt to make site inaccessible—IT Technician

Kaieteur News – Information Communication Technology (ICT) technicians attached to the Kaieteur News have detected what they have described as a collective and continued effort to bring down the website that appears to be well funded.

According to the publication’s ICT Chief, about a month ago the technicians detected the Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) software attempting to make the website inaccessible.

It was explained that ordinarily these programmes can be paid for on the dark web by companies offering such services for as little as US$20.

The aim of DDOS programmes are meant to overwhelm them with more traffic than the server or network can accommodate.

The technician told this publication however, that given the level and nature of the attacks, it appears to be a well-funded initiative.

Similar attempts were being made to prevent access to the Kaieteur News’ online server during its reportage on Bai Shan Lin and other such Chinese companies and their operations locally.

The technician noted that at the time, they were able to detect that the attempts were being made out of China and that the company resorted to blocking the entire country from accessing the website.

The recent attacks however, are more sophisticated and strategic. The technician explained that this time around, the attacks cannot be pinpointed since they are being traced to multiple addresses around the world from countries such as Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the United States of America and a number of European countries.

It was noted too that in the past with similar types of attacks, a firewall would offer protection and the attempts would dissipate after which the protections can be taken down.

It was noted however, that this time around whenever this is done the attacks are resumed within minutes.