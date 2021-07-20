GAWU ready to stand with fired GYSBI workers

Kaieteur News – The Oil and Gas branch of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) is ready to represent the local workers who have been fired from the Guyana Shore Base Incorporate (GYSBI) after their complaints about unfavourable working conditions were published by this newspaper.

Even as it described the workers’ actions as justifiable, GAWU in a release highlighted the Prevention of Discrimination Act which speaks to “equal work for equal pay” and insisted that to do otherwise is a clear breach of the law.

Calling the company’s decision to terminate the workers after highlighting their legitimate concerns as “obnoxious and high-handed,” GAWU stated that it appears as though GYSBI’s decision is an attempt to intimidate workers and continue its seemingly exploitative ways.

Recalling that the history of the working-class is replete of instances of it triumphing over those who seek to deny them their due reward, the GAWU added, “History we believe will once again repeat itself and the workers will conquer those who, from all appearances, deemed themselves Oil Barons.”

Several persons who were employed at the Guyana Shore Base Incorporation (GYSBI) were fired last Friday after complaints were made and an article was published. The persons stated that a number of them received termination letters without any explanation leading them to conclude that they are being victimised.

As such GAWU is urging the terminated persons to make contact with it via WhatsApp 623-GAWU (4298), Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, email: [email protected], its website: www.gawugy.com, telephone 227-2091/2, 225-5321, 223-6523 or by visiting its office at 59 High Street and Wights Lane, Kingston, Georgetown.

In an article published by this newspaper, several of local workers had complained about being paid less than expatriates (expats) for doing the same job within the company.

Saturday last, some of the persons had provided this publication with their letters of termination, which were distributed using one person’s name only. No reason was given in the termination letter seen by this publication.

When the fired persons sought an explanation from the Human Resources Manager of the company, they said that they were told “everything is in the letter.”

A number of local workers from the company had visited Kaieteur News to share several issues that they were facing at the company. Among the issues was the fact that they were being paid less than the expats who are working in the same field with them. Calling the act “very unfair”, the workers had said that they were being taken advantage of by the company.

Some of the workers even presented their payslips to this publication which revealed that the senior workers receive a net pay of $210,000 with the gross being $230,000. The workers had claimed that “we are seeing nothing close to what the foreigners are seeing and it’s very unfair to us.”

A general labourer was employed at the company for over five months had said that he is yet to receive his increase in pay after his three-month probation had ended a month ago. He had stated that he was receiving a gross pay of $150,000 gross and was taking home $118,000. His transportation cost alone amounted to $80,000 per month, leaving him with only $38,000 to manage his family and pay rent.

“No overtime, one standard payment for 12 hours and we work every day including holidays,” one of the workers had stated.

Additionally, the workers had revealed that when they attempted to address these issues with the Human Resource Manager, the responses received were not favourable.

Guyana Shore Base Inc. provides specialised shore base management and integrated logistics services for operators in Guyana’s Petroleum Industry. GYSBI has become known as a leader in supporting offshore oil and gas operations and related services for Guyana’s developing Petroleum Industry. According to its website, GYSBI’s has over 350 employees and maintains an average of 95 percent local workforce. Several attempts were made by this publication to contact the company to verify the workers’ complaints but all calls went unanswered.