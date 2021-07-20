Do suh, nah like suh!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When yuh driving and yuh gat fuh turn around, yuh does look for de nearest bridge and either back-in and den drive out fuh change direction. Or yuh could tun in de entrance and back out and change to de direction yuh want go.

Dem boys nah know a driver who nah do dat. But deh gat some people who nah like yuh fuh use dem bridge fuh tun around. Some of dem does put big brick fuh stop yuh from using dem bridge fuh tun around. But dem does want use other people bridge fuh do de same.

Some people does put chain across dem bridge. Some of dem does shout at yuh and stop yuh from using dem bridge fuh tun around. Is so with selfish people and dem gat nuff in Guyana like duh.

But de best dem boys ever hear about is de man wah seh how dem people wah tuning around pon he bridge, come fuh intimidate he. Dem boys want know how dem people gan know he peeing through he window at dat hour of de night fuh see when dem car tun around pon he bridge.

It mek dem boys remember de story of de driver wah bin reversing he truck, up a hill on a narrow gravel track, a lil boy see he and ask, “Why yuh don’t drive up in forward gear?”

De driver tell he, “Is a narrow track, in case I don’t find a place to turn up there.”

De lil boy seh, “Ok, that is smart!”

A short while later, de lil boy see de same driver reversing down de hill. He turned to de driver and asked, “What happened?”

De driver tell he, “I found a place to turn around.”

Talk half and don’t bother with dem people who just trying fuh tun round dem car.