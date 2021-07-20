Latest update July 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Do suh, nah like suh!

Jul 20, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When yuh driving and yuh gat fuh turn around, yuh does look for de nearest bridge and either back-in and den drive out fuh change direction. Or yuh could tun in de entrance and back out and change to de direction yuh want go.
Dem boys nah know a driver who nah do dat. But deh gat some people who nah like yuh fuh use dem bridge fuh tun around. Some of dem does put big brick fuh stop yuh from using dem bridge fuh tun around. But dem does want use other people bridge fuh do de same.
Some people does put chain across dem bridge. Some of dem does shout at yuh and stop yuh from using dem bridge fuh tun around. Is so with selfish people and dem gat nuff in Guyana like duh.
But de best dem boys ever hear about is de man wah seh how dem people wah tuning around pon he bridge, come fuh intimidate he. Dem boys want know how dem people gan know he peeing through he window at dat hour of de night fuh see when dem car tun around pon he bridge.
It mek dem boys remember de story of de driver wah bin reversing he truck, up a hill on a narrow gravel track, a lil boy see he and ask, “Why yuh don’t drive up in forward gear?”
De driver tell he, “Is a narrow track, in case I don’t find a place to turn up there.”
De lil boy seh, “Ok, that is smart!”
A short while later, de lil boy see de same driver reversing down de hill. He turned to de driver and asked, “What happened?”
De driver tell he, “I found a place to turn around.”
Talk half and don’t bother with dem people who just trying fuh tun round dem car.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

National Sports Commission enters into agreement with Cevons for sale of Mandela land

National Sports Commission enters into agreement with Cevons for sale...

Jul 20, 2021

Kaieteur News – The National Sports Commission (NSC), upon the direction of the Government of Guyana, entered into an Agreement of Sale for a parcel of land situate at Mandela Avenue vested in...
Read More
Spartans, Turning Point, C6 and Executives advannce

Spartans, Turning Point, C6 and Executives...

Jul 20, 2021

Anderson, Scotland excel in Boys Division, Renola Jordon is Girls U16 Champ & Guyana’s No1 U14

Anderson, Scotland excel in Boys Division, Renola...

Jul 20, 2021

“Conditioning is our focus for now”- Coach Henry

“Conditioning is our focus for now”- Coach...

Jul 20, 2021

Fitness Express sponsors GAPLF’s 2021 Intermediate/Masters Championships

Fitness Express sponsors GAPLF’s 2021...

Jul 20, 2021

CWIMA writes to GCB soliciting support for CWI membership

CWIMA writes to GCB soliciting support for CWI...

Jul 20, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]