Fitness Express sponsors GAPLF’s 2021 Intermediate/Masters Championships

Latest update July 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 20, 2021 Sports
Mc Donald congratulates new president and pledges continued support
By Franklin Wilson
Kaieteur News – CEO of Fitness Express, Jamie Mc Donald, the only sponsor that has been on board with the Guyana Amateur Power Lifting Federation (GAPLF) since the sports was revived over a decade ago continues to lend valuable support even in these challenging times.
Yesterday, Mc Donald welcomed new GAPLF President, Gordon Spencer to his business place, situated at Sheriff and John Streets, Campbellville to continue what he has started and maintained for years, sponsorship of the Federation.
Whilst congratulating Spencer as the new boss of the sport, having replaced immediate Past President Ed Caesar just over one week ago, Mc Donald noted that he recalls Spencer serving the sport in various capacities over the years his business has been associated with powerlifting.
“I am pleased to see you now at the helm of this sport which has really grown from the first time I started partnering with the then President, Peter Green. This discipline has made this nation proud over the years with athletes doing outstanding here and overseas and we at Fitness Express are happy that we have been playing our part unflinchingly over those years until now.
We want to pledge our continued commitment to powerlifting and the continued and deliberate development of our athletes. We look forward to working with you and the new executive in strengthening this partnership over the coming years.”
Spencer in response acknowledged the support of Fitness Express and Mc Donald over the years noting that his commitment has played a major part in building the sport and bringing it to where it’s at now.
“On behalf of the GAPLF, I would like to express our profound gratitude to you Mr. Mc Donald and Fitness Express for showing and playing your role as a corporate entity. Your company is not by any means a big one in terms of size but your contributions over the years when added up is very sizable and for this we are very grateful. Many of our athletes would have also benefitted from your largesse on an individual basis and for that I express on their behalf, appreciation.”
The GAPLF Intermediates and Masters Championships are slated for this Sunday at the Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium with the first lift set for 09:00hrs. The National Covid-19 Task Force is expected to grant approval for Sunday’s event which will not have any fans attending.
The GAPLF, as has been done under the previous administrations led by Caesar, have been making plans to live stream the competitions so that fans here and those overseas can follow all the action within the confines of their homes or wherever they choose to.
Jul 20, 2021Kaieteur News – The National Sports Commission (NSC), upon the direction of the Government of Guyana, entered into an Agreement of Sale for a parcel of land situate at Mandela Avenue vested in...
Jul 20, 2021
Jul 20, 2021
Jul 20, 2021
Jul 20, 2021
Jul 20, 2021
Kaieteur News – I knew former PNC Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, long before he entered politics. At that... more
Kaieteur News – There is a tendency of local spin doctors to use the passage of time to revise history in relation... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – All may not be lost in the efforts to improve relations between the Government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]