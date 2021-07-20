Fitness Express sponsors GAPLF’s 2021 Intermediate/Masters Championships

Mc Donald congratulates new president and pledges continued support

By Franklin Wilson

Kaieteur News – CEO of Fitness Express, Jamie Mc Donald, the only sponsor that has been on board with the Guyana Amateur Power Lifting Federation (GAPLF) since the sports was revived over a decade ago continues to lend valuable support even in these challenging times.

Yesterday, Mc Donald welcomed new GAPLF President, Gordon Spencer to his business place, situated at Sheriff and John Streets, Campbellville to continue what he has started and maintained for years, sponsorship of the Federation.

Whilst congratulating Spencer as the new boss of the sport, having replaced immediate Past President Ed Caesar just over one week ago, Mc Donald noted that he recalls Spencer serving the sport in various capacities over the years his business has been associated with powerlifting.

“I am pleased to see you now at the helm of this sport which has really grown from the first time I started partnering with the then President, Peter Green. This discipline has made this nation proud over the years with athletes doing outstanding here and overseas and we at Fitness Express are happy that we have been playing our part unflinchingly over those years until now.

We want to pledge our continued commitment to powerlifting and the continued and deliberate development of our athletes. We look forward to working with you and the new executive in strengthening this partnership over the coming years.”

Spencer in response acknowledged the support of Fitness Express and Mc Donald over the years noting that his commitment has played a major part in building the sport and bringing it to where it’s at now.

“On behalf of the GAPLF, I would like to express our profound gratitude to you Mr. Mc Donald and Fitness Express for showing and playing your role as a corporate entity. Your company is not by any means a big one in terms of size but your contributions over the years when added up is very sizable and for this we are very grateful. Many of our athletes would have also benefitted from your largesse on an individual basis and for that I express on their behalf, appreciation.”

The GAPLF Intermediates and Masters Championships are slated for this Sunday at the Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium with the first lift set for 09:00hrs. The National Covid-19 Task Force is expected to grant approval for Sunday’s event which will not have any fans attending.

The GAPLF, as has been done under the previous administrations led by Caesar, have been making plans to live stream the competitions so that fans here and those overseas can follow all the action within the confines of their homes or wherever they choose to.