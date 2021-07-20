ExxonMobil to host last two scoping meetings on US$900M gas-to-energy project this week

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil with the support of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be hosting the last two scoping meetings for the US$900M gas-to-energy project this week. On July 22 at 16:00hrs (4pm), a meeting would be held at Patentia Primary School. The following day would see an engagement at Town Hall, Anna Regina at 09:00hrs (9am).

Several scoping meetings were held over the last few weeks to solicit issues or questions citizens desire to have ExxonMobil address in its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the project. An EIA is a process that involves evaluating the likely impacts of a proposed project or development, while taking into account inter-related socio-economic, cultural and human-health impacts, which are beneficial and adverse.

It was only a few weeks ago that this newspaper reported on the true purpose of the US$900M gas-to-energy project as exposed by ExxonMobil’s Production Manager, Mike Ryan. During one of the meetings Kaieteur News had attended, Ryan revealed that ExxonMobil would be selling the Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) brought to shore to third parties and the portion that remains, being dry gas, would be sold to Guyana for its electricity needs.

Ryan did not confirm if Guyana would be purchasing the NGLs too. He noted however that the government remains in discussions with ExxonMobil regarding the price Guyana would pay for the transportation of the gas from the Liza Phase One and Liza Phase Two projects. Both are supposed to supply the nation with 50 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

While much has been said about the benefits this project is expected to bring the nation such as the reduction of its carbon foot print and cheaper electricity rates, there has been almost absolute silence on the part of Exxon about the detrimental impacts this project can have.

But after perusing the project summary, Kaieteur News subsequently published on June 27, 2021, an article which exposed the devastating effects this US$900M venture could have on Guyana’s marine life. ExxonMobil in the document noted that the project could impact Guyana’s marine geology and sediments. It said this could occur through the installation of offshore and non-routine or unplanned events, which was not explained. Regarding the possible effects on human life and the environment where this is concerned, ExxonMobil said it could result in the “Disturbance of the seabed during offshore pipeline installation activities, has the potential to affect benthic habitat and cause death/injury of benthic fauna.” In short, any marine life that is near or close to the seafloor where this project is being done is at risk of being killed or injured.

The oil giant goes on to state that the project has the potential to affect some marine fish in the project area by way of activities such as underwater sound generated by marine component operations and activities, ship strikes, lighting on offshore pipeline installation vessels, wastewater discharges, offshore pipeline construction, hydro testing discharges, vessel movements, operational effluent discharges, and non-routine or unplanned events, which again was not explained. Exxon noted that the foregoing ecological impacts could potentially have ramifications for commercial and/or subsistence fisheries.

It should be noted that ExxonMobil in collaboration with the government, is moving ahead with this project at a time when the world is moving away from fossil fuel based projects. In May for example, this newspaper had reported on the United Nations’ (UN) call for a shift in the policy of countries worldwide, to move away from supporting fossil fuel projects through financing such as subsidies, towards renewable energy and the promotion of the transfer of technology to developing countries.