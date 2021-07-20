Drunken driver who left cop critical after accident, charged

Kaieteur News – Abdool Nazir, the driver who struck down a police sergeant along the Peter’s Hall, Public Road, East Bank Demerara, with his motorcar while speeding and being intoxicated, was on Friday charged in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court.

Thirty-six-year-old Nazir appeared before Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman, where he denied the traffic charges read to him.

It is alleged that on July 13, he drove motorcar PSS 3227 along the Peter’s Hall, Public Road and failed to stop after an accident, moreover, failing to render assistance. Another charge alleges that on the same day in question, he was driving under the influence.

The defendant who pleaded not guilty to charges was released on bail to the tune of $60,000. Nazir is scheduled to return to court on August 16, 2021.

On the night of the accident, the police sergeant, Rajendra Major of Cummings Park, Sophia, was left critical after Nazir crashed into the Guyana Police Force’s motorcycle, which he was riding at the time.

Information reaching this publication states that moments before the collision, the rank who was on duty, was heading north along the western lane, on the western carriage of the public road.

As he approached the intersection at the Demerara Habour Bridge access road, Nazir, who was also heading in same direction in his car at a fast rate, collided with the back of the motorcycle.

Due to the impact of the hit, Major was flung off of his bike and onto the car’s windscreen, then onto the roadway. The intoxicated man, who reportedly did not stop, drove over the policeman and continued to drive in an attempt to escape but ended up crashing into a motor jeep on the Bagotstown Public Road.

That jeep ended up toppling into a nearby trench with all of its occupants inside. Inside the topple vehicle were Micheal Oie,39, the driver, Chris Gallway, 33, Melissa Haeley, 32, Patricia Gallway, 52, and three-year-old Emmanuel Gallway all of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Nazir, who failed to stop again, ended up driving further onto the Eccles Public Road but in the vicinity of Kenrick’s Auto Sale, he lost control of his vehicle and ended up in a nearby drain.

Persons who witnessed what had transpired, picked up an unconscious Major and rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was admitted into the Critical Bay Unit suffering from head injuries.

Those persons who were in the jeep were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where they were treated and sent away.

Nazir of Eccles was arrested and taken into police custody, where a breathalyzer test was conducted on him. According to a police report, he was found above the legal limit. An investigation was launched into the matter.