“Conditioning is our focus for now”- Coach Henry

Latest update July 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 20, 2021 Sports
RAN 7s 2021…
By Calvin Chapman
Kaieteur News – Theodore Henry, the head coach of Guyana’s senior men’s rugby team; the ‘Green Machine’, held the training squad’s first session on Saturday afternoon at the National Park to assess his players’ fitness levels ahead of a grueling three-month preparation for the 2021 Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens tourney that is scheduled to be host in Turks & Caicos, this October 16 & 17.
Henry shared with Kaieteur Sport that while he was not happy with some of the players’ level of condition, some were decent. However, he wasn’t too dejected because these players would’ve been inactive for quite some time, some as much as close to two years after the Covid-19 pandemic had forced the shutdown of sports in Guyana, while the covid-19 task force has been strict with their guidelines.
Following Saturday’s fitness assessment, Henry, who is a certified fitness trainer and active fitness instructor, revealed that the Green Machine will be focusing exclusively on strength and conditioning for the next three weeks, with the ultimate aim being to bring all the players up to par.
Senior player in the side, Jamal Angus, who has captain the Green Machine several times, explained that with some of the usual suspects in nations like Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and the Cayman Islands have been confirmed to play, this year’s tournament may prove to be a bit more difficult for Guyana than usual.
Angus is of this belief because not all of the RAN nations have been inactive and for those that have not been competing, he is certain that they would’ve been able to maintain their fitness and strength. He referenced Mexico and Jamaica’s recent activity in the Olympic qualifiers but remained optimistic of Guyana being match fit under the instruction of coach Henry for the grand showdown this October.
The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) shortly after receiving an invitation to participate in this year’s RAN 7s announced a 34-member training squad that began training last weekend.
Jul 20, 2021Kaieteur News – The National Sports Commission (NSC), upon the direction of the Government of Guyana, entered into an Agreement of Sale for a parcel of land situate at Mandela Avenue vested in...
Jul 20, 2021
Jul 20, 2021
Jul 20, 2021
Jul 20, 2021
Jul 20, 2021
Kaieteur News – I knew former PNC Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, long before he entered politics. At that... more
Kaieteur News – There is a tendency of local spin doctors to use the passage of time to revise history in relation... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – All may not be lost in the efforts to improve relations between the Government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]