Anderson, Scotland excel in Boys Division, Renola Jordon is Girls U16 Champ & Guyana’s No1 U14

Latest update July 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 20, 2021 Sports
Rebel Tennis Club junior tourney...
Kaieteur News – The Rebel Tennis Clubs’ Junior tournament climaxed on Sunday under sunny skies at the GBTI Tennis Court in Diamond East Bank Demerara with the finals of the Boys U-18, Girls U-16 and Boys U-14 divisions and presentation of prizes.The tournament, which also included a ‘Red Ball’ U-10 competition, was held over two weekends and played under strict Covid-19 Regulations with no spectators allowed.
Watched by a small gathering of players and Officials which included GTA’s President and NSC member Cristy Campbell, Sunday saw fierce competition among the youngsters in the Rebel Tennis Club’s first Tournament for the year.And when the dust had settled, Donnie Anderson had upset top ranked Junior player Viraj Sharma 6-7(4-7), 6-2,10-5 to claim his first Boys 18s title and Renola Jordan defeated top ranked Junior player Saskia Persaud 6-2,6-4 in the girls 16s, while Gerald Scotland is the new boys under 14s number one player for Guyana after he demolished Navindra Arjune 4-1, 4-2.
The talented Jordon also won the girls under 14s title and is now the new girl U14s number one player in the country.
Overall Results:
Boys U10s
Winner
Jonathan Jordan
Runner up
Dequan Boston
Girls U10s
Winner
Niomi Erskine
Runner up
Kimora Erskine
Boys U12s
Winner
Nathan DeNobrega
Runner up
Edwin Levius
Girls U12s
Winner
Malia Maikoo
Runner up
Niomi Erskine
Boys U14s
Winner
Gerald Scotland
Runner up
Navindra Arjune
Girls U14s
Winner
Renola Jordan
Runner up
Norella Jordan
Girls U16s
Winner
Renola Jordan
Runner up
Saskia Persaud
Boys U18s
Winner
Donnie Anderson
Runner up
Viraj Sharma
The Club would like to thank our sponsors Guyana Beverages Inc, Arjune Construction Inc, Tidy up, Diamond Tents, B R and T paints, Yannick Baird, Nicholas Fenty, Ms. Miranda Deen and Denisha Gardner for their assistance in making the tournament a success. (Sean Devers)
Jul 20, 2021Kaieteur News – The National Sports Commission (NSC), upon the direction of the Government of Guyana, entered into an Agreement of Sale for a parcel of land situate at Mandela Avenue vested in...
Jul 20, 2021
Jul 20, 2021
Jul 20, 2021
Jul 20, 2021
Jul 20, 2021
Kaieteur News – I knew former PNC Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, long before he entered politics. At that... more
Kaieteur News – There is a tendency of local spin doctors to use the passage of time to revise history in relation... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – All may not be lost in the efforts to improve relations between the Government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]