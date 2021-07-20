Anderson, Scotland excel in Boys Division, Renola Jordon is Girls U16 Champ & Guyana’s No1 U14

Rebel Tennis Club junior tourney...

Kaieteur News – The Rebel Tennis Clubs’ Junior tournament climaxed on Sunday under sunny skies at the GBTI Tennis Court in Diamond East Bank Demerara with the finals of the Boys U-18, Girls U-16 and Boys U-14 divisions and presentation of prizes.The tournament, which also included a ‘Red Ball’ U-10 competition, was held over two weekends and played under strict Covid-19 Regulations with no spectators allowed.

Watched by a small gathering of players and Officials which included GTA’s President and NSC member Cristy Campbell, Sunday saw fierce competition among the youngsters in the Rebel Tennis Club’s first Tournament for the year.And when the dust had settled, Donnie Anderson had upset top ranked Junior player Viraj Sharma 6-7(4-7), 6-2,10-5 to claim his first Boys 18s title and Renola Jordan defeated top ranked Junior player Saskia Persaud 6-2,6-4 in the girls 16s, while Gerald Scotland is the new boys under 14s number one player for Guyana after he demolished Navindra Arjune 4-1, 4-2.

The talented Jordon also won the girls under 14s title and is now the new girl U14s number one player in the country.

Overall Results:

Boys U10s

Winner

Jonathan Jordan

Runner up

Dequan Boston

Girls U10s

Winner

Niomi Erskine

Runner up

Kimora Erskine

Boys U12s

Winner

Nathan DeNobrega

Runner up

Edwin Levius

Girls U12s

Winner

Malia Maikoo

Runner up

Niomi Erskine

Boys U14s

Winner

Gerald Scotland

Runner up

Navindra Arjune

Girls U14s

Winner

Renola Jordan

Runner up

Norella Jordan

Girls U16s

Winner

Renola Jordan

Runner up

Saskia Persaud

Boys U18s

Winner

Donnie Anderson

Runner up

Viraj Sharma

The Club would like to thank our sponsors Guyana Beverages Inc, Arjune Construction Inc, Tidy up, Diamond Tents, B R and T paints, Yannick Baird, Nicholas Fenty, Ms. Miranda Deen and Denisha Gardner for their assistance in making the tournament a success. (Sean Devers)