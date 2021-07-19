Latest update July 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 19, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
Mark Zuckerberg was a billionaire at 23 years old. France’s Emmanuel Macron was 39 years when he assumed office. He now controls one of the world’s superpower. Kamla Persad-Bissessar is former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.
Barack Obama is the 44th President of the United States and Sahle-Work Zewde is the President of Ethiopia. Why follow those who continuously have no care or concern for Guyana? Why listen to older leaders who keep repeating the same thing over and over again without actions? Why keep voting for parties whose internal structures are undemocratic and by extension, the country’s systems are undemocratic?
Within a span of a month, Haiti, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, South Africa and Cuba have erupted – all crying out and protesting for ‘justice’. Guyana is next!
You have the God-given gift to become the next billionaire, President or transformational leader in the nation.
Fight for our constitutional rights, fight for justice, fight against injustices! Guyana is a godly nation with godly people. Anything else will crash and burn. It’s happening – do you ‘see’ it?
Yours truly,
Denise Murray
