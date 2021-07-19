Three bandits who robbed businesswoman now in custody

Kaieteur News – Three individuals who robbed a businesswoman of Rockstone Junction, Region 10 on Friday, are now in police custody.

Following a police report regarding the alleged robbery committed on the 57-year-old businesswoman, police in Regions Eight and 10 collaborated and intercepted the three suspects at Kanawaruk Junction, Potaro Siparuni, on Saturday afternoon at 13:15hrs.

The three suspects, a 29-year-old male of Georgetown and two 25-year-old males of Linden, were seen riding two Honda XR 150 motorcycles. These were the same motorcycles used in the robbery. A search was conducted on the suspects where four yellow metal chains and one pair stud earring along with one dark blue Nokia cellular phone, one black Alcatel cellular phone, one black Samsung S 7 cellular phone, one dark blue Samsung J5 cellular phone, and one dark blue GTT cellular phone were found.

All of the items matched the description of the articles that were stolen. A further search was conducted which revealed three plastic parcels containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis, in a haversack belonging to one of the suspects.

He was also told of the offence committed and cautioned, where he admitted ownership. The suspects along with the said phones, yellow metal jewellery, motor cycles and suspected cannabis, were then taken to the Mahdia Police Station where the suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to 1243 grams.