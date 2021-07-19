Residents of these Berbice villages are having problems with garbage disposal

Dear Editor,.

Please allow me some space in your column just to highlight the problems the residents of Albion, Hampshire, Kilcoy, and Chesney areas are facing with the issue of garbage disposal. Presently because of the flooding , the N.D.C responsible for these areas is saying that they don’t have a dump site.

My question is, what are we the residents going to do with all the garbage that has accumulated over a month and more now?.

I have seen the N.D.C tractor and trailer collecting garbage only from the business places that are located on the public road so I wonder where they are dumping that garbage. Nevertheless, I still feel that there is a lot more to be done on solid waste management not only in our area but also the country as a whole.

We are always having these problems with garbage disposal in our community, not only because of the recent flood.

The N.D.C always finds some silly and outrageous excuses to make when they can’t collect our garbage.

This is a very serious situation because some people are resorting to dumping their garbage into drains and waterways and even on the corner of the public road, This will only result in more flooding if the rains continue, I also plead with my fellow residents to be responsible and desist from doing so, But the authorities need to do something to remedy this situation,

Yours truly,

Anthony Welaidum