Pick de right hat before yuh pick a fight!

Kaieteur News – Sometimes some people does be wearing one hat and underneath dat hat is another one. So yuh don’t know when dem talking is which hat dem really wearing.

Dat is wah does cause a lot of confusion. And nuff ah dem teachers get confuse nat because dem nah understand wah seh but dem nah know which hat wearing.

Is all dis hat business wah cause two big women fuh start a war of words. And all ah dat is unnecessary because if dem bin seh which hat dem wearing, all of dis confusion would nat have happen.

Is nah nice when big women going at each other. Especially if dem used to be good friend. It does cause problems fuh de friends wah dem share in common. Because if yuh talk to one, de other one gan vex and if yuh talk to de other, de fuss one gan vex.

And all because one of dem hat tell de other, you stay there, I gan go on a head.

It mek dem boys remember de story of de man wah lose he hat and decide fuh steal one. So he went to de church fuh steal one of dem hats wah de congregation does hang pun de rack at de back of de church

But den de decided dat he gan stay and listen to de sermon.

After de sermon he approach de Minister and say, “You know, I came here to steal a hat. But I heard you preach about 10 Commandments and I changed my mind.”

“That’s nice to hear” de minister say.

“Yes,” said de man to de Minister, “Once you got to ‘you shall not covet your neighbour’s wife’. I remembered where I forgot mine.”

Talk half and know which hat yuh gat on!