Metro Office Supplies, RHTYSC renews female cricket sponsorship for 13th successive year

Kaieteur News – The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS is the only cricket club in Guyana to have a fulltime female cricket team. The team was established in 2008 after management of the club decided to invest into female cricket as part of a visionary cricket developmental programme. Since the formation of the team, the club has benefitted from the support of Metro Office Supplies and Computer Supplies.

On Wednesday last, the company and Guyana’s leading youth and sports organization renewed their sponsorship deal for the 13th consecutive occasion. Regional Manager of Metro Berbice Branch, Danny Ramnarine handed over the sponsorship cheque to RHTYSC Executive Member and cricketer Jonathan Rampersaud. The cheque represented sponsorship for the period June 2021 to May 2022 as the stationery giant continue their unwavering support of the team. Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the RHTYSC, MS cherishes its relationship with the company, which over the years has stood by the side of the club in good and bad times. He recalled that when the club decided to established a female cricket section in 2008, it was mocked by many administrators of other clubs as a wasted investment.

The Club Secretary/CEO further noted that in the earlier days, it was very difficult to attract females as many parents were reluctant to send their daughters to play a male dominated sport. Despite the many challenges, the club and Metro stood firm in their belief that females should be given an opportunity to showcase their god given talents.

Today, the Metro Female team has won one national championship and over twelve Berbice Championships. The team has also produced dozens of players for Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies. They include Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnbai, Plaffina Millington, Meliane Henry, Dian Prahalad, Marian Samaroo, Oma Matadin, Nikita Toney, Trishana Cort, Sherica Campbelle, Roshana Lynch and Deborah Vanderstoop. Campbelle, Giddings, Grimmond and Gajnabi have all represented the West Indies on the international stage.

Campbelle is the only Guyanese to score an international century while she also served as a vice captain. Gajnabi is currently serving as the vice-captain of the West Indies ‘A’ team. Campbelle is the Guyana Senior female captain, while Gajnabi is the only Guyanese female captain to win a regional junior tournament.

Foster expressed thanks to the Management of the company for their support especially CEO Avie Lindee and pledged that the team would continue to uphold their high standard.

Ramnarine in brief remarks stated that his company was very pleased to be associated with the RHTYSC. He noted that the team had over the years kept his company’s flag flying high and had made a positive difference in the lives of many via their numerous community projects.