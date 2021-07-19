Linden would not be left out of Guyana’s development – PM

Kaieteur News – Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, stressed that Linden would not be left out of his Government’s Development plans.

He made these comments while touring the newly refurbished Toucan Call Centre building, located in Kara Kara, Linden in Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice, on Saturday last.

“It is our intention, as part of the overriding principle, to create employment for the people of Linden…So Linden will not be left out of the plans for Guyana. The focus now is on the development of all Guyana and all Guyanese”.

The call centre, which is expected to employ over 200 residents from the region once fully operational, was refurbished at a total cost of $142M.

Prime Minister Phillips added that “we will put out expressions of interest for investors to come to inspect and to set up their businesses here—by doing that, they will create employment.”

He said the aim was to ensure that Lindeners benefit from the project.

GOVERNMENT’S PLANS

The Senior Government official noted that the refurbishing of the call centre is in keeping with the Government’s plan of furthering social and economic development within the region, while providing a conducive environment for investment.

The Prime Minister stated, that his Government is committed to other such initiatives not only in Region 10, but throughout the length and breadth of the county.

Minister of Labour, the Honourable Joseph Hamilton, who was present at the facility, stated that the Ministry of Labour, through the Board of Industrial Training, is currently exploring having training programmes and other opportunities available to residents in the region.

“We have a responsibility as the Ministry of Labour, to create conditions regarding stabilised employment, so we have an interest in this matter [Toucan Call Centre], and so I am here to lend support to the Prime Minister.”

The Regional Executive Officer for Region 10, Mr. Dwight John, who also toured the facility, lauded the initiative by the Government of Guyana, and posited that it would bring much-needed economic development to the region. “I am thankful to the Prime Minister’s office and the Government of Guyana for the fast rehabilitation of the call centre after being in disrepair for a while. It is a wonderful initiative by the Government, and I am thankful that the Prime Minister has stated, that other such developmental activities will be coming to the region.” (DPI)