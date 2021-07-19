Linden to Bartica trail fixed

Kaieteur News – As was promised by the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat and the Association Construction Services (ACS), the Linden to Bartica trail has been fixed.

The promise to fix the road by both parties and the maintenance contractor of the trail was made after Kaieteur News had reported on Monday last that it was left in a deplorable state for months.

Kaieteur News had wrongfully reported that ACS was responsible for maintaining the entire Linden to Bartica trail which stretches a total of 30 kilometers.

ACS pointed out that the one year contract it signed with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) is only for maintaining 19 kilometers of the road which begins in Linden, Region 10 and ends at the Sherima crossing, Region Seven.

Both ACS and Bharrat had stated, however, that the severe rainy weather which caused severe flooding across the country had hindered maintenance work on the road.

The Minister had told this newspaper that works would resume.

Managing Director of ACS, Peter Lewis had said too, that works had already begun. Over the weekend Lewis provided Kaieteur News with the photographs depicting the work that was done. One hill known as Tyson Hill, according to the Bartica mayor, Gifford Marshall was impassable.

In one of the photos seen by the media Tyson hill is smooth again.

A video was also seen showing that traffic was flowing along the hill as well. Lewis had pointed out that Tyson Hill another hill along the trail has to be redesigned. He reasoned that when it rains there will be a problem for trucks without four-wheel drive to pass.

Lewis had also revealed that the Guyana Geology Mines Commission (GGMC) has already started the process of creating new designs to remedy the problem.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News has been trying to find out how much ACS is being paid to maintain the road.

Bharrat had promised to provide this media house with this bit of information but so far he has not done so.