Health Ministry records three more COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update July 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) in a release reported that three more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 512.
According to the Ministry, the latest deaths are that of an 82-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who died on June 29, a 65-year-old man from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) who died on July 15 and a 41-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) died on July 16.
Further, the MoH via its daily COVID-19 dashboard have recorded 91 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 21,562. Presently, there are 13 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 98 persons in institutional isolation, 1,105 in home isolation and one person in institutional quarantine.
To date, a total 19,834 persons have recovered from the disease.
