Guyanese cricketers to play at Dassie tournament

Kaieteur News – Dassie and Friends are set to run off a one-day 10-10 knockout softball extravaganza at Keele Top, Toronto on Saturday in memory of former Cricket Canada team manager Johnny Bujun.

According to Damodar Daesrat, an ex-Canada international player, the day is promised to be exciting with a large number of high-profile softball players from around the Greater Toronto Area are expected to be part of the action.

Only the first ten teams are allowed for the round-hand games. The event is fixed to bowl off at 09:30 am and an entrance fee is just CDs $300. The winning team will pocket $4,000 while there is other cash and trophies up for grabs.

Daesrat, a former Guyana first-class skipper and all-rounder, stated that they want to remember Johnny for his yeoman service to cricket (hardball) in Toronto and by extension, Canada. Bujun also helped direct cricket in Canada for a lengthy period and made several international tours with the men’s senior team. Bujun died in 2016 via a vehicular accident in his native Trinidad and Tobago.

He was also a co-owner of Masters Cricket Club, formerly known as Brampton Cricket Club that participated in the annual Toronto and District Cricket Association various tournaments in the last two decades. A large number of Guyanese cricketers would have represented the club over the years as well.

Daesrat also mentioned that they will inaugurate this softball competition for Bujun and all covid measures will be put in place for both players and fans. He thanked all of the sponsors for their continued support for softball cricket in Ontario as well and particularly this one-day event. Some of the former Guyanese cricketers expected to grace the occasion are as follows: Daesrath, Royston Crandon, Dillon Heyliger, Hemnarine and Harrinarine Chattergoon, Rovendra Mandolall, Farouk Hussain, Troy Gobin, Zaheer Haniff, Devon Ramnauth and Azib Alli Hanif among others.