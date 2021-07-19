ExxonMobil set to begin pipeline route survey for gas-to-energy project

Kaieteur News – According to the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Ltd. (EEPGL) is set to undertake geotechnical and geophysical pipeline route surveys within Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone, along the Demerara River and off the Demerara Coast.

The survey area is approximately 12 nautical miles (22.2 kilometres) from the Coast of Guyana and covers an area of 457.4 square nautical miles (1568.9 square kilometres).

This exercise is scheduled to conclude on October 15, 2021, and will incorporate the use of the OSV Cape Davis which will display the international signal for vessels engaged in such activities. MARAD had said this operation will incorporate the use of the vessels MV Wise Fox, MV Risen Star and MV Sealand Chirp, which will all be displaying the international signal for vessels engaged in such activities. The purpose of the surveys, is to inform the most ideal route for the proposed natural gas pipeline.

The massive project includes the construction and operation of a pipeline that will transport up to 50 million standard cubic feet per day (MSCFD) of dry gas from the Liza Phase One and Liza Phase Two Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessels to an onshore natural gas processing plant which will drop the pressure of the gas, dehydrate it, separate out propane, butane and pentanes +, and treat the gas to the specification to be received by a planned 200 Megawatt power plant.

The project site lies approximately 23 km upriver on the west bank of the Demerara River on abandoned sugarcane fields. The project is expected to pave the way for a massive industrial park to be established at Wales which is expected to stretch across over 10,000 acres of land while the pipeline will terminate at Crane.

Exxon is currently conducting a number of public scoping meetings across Guyana ahead of the Environmental Impact Assessment study for the proposed gas-to-energy project.

The EPA had previously anticipated that the project is expected to affect a vast portion of the surrounding environment in one way or another, and consequently requires an Environmental Impact Assessment to be done.