Every Covid-19 death is one too many

Dear Editor,

As of July 17, 2021, Guyana has recorded over 500 deaths due to Covid-19. Every death is one too many. While politicians and social media commentators continue to point fingers, families mourn the passing of loved ones.

At the current rate of infections and with recent increases among children, many questions can be raised as to the long-term outcomes.

The consequences of failing to recognize the impact of Covid-19 on our population could lead to dire results. Results that come immediately to mind are far reaching as it relates to the social, psychological, and economic ramifications. Editor, do you believe that Covid-19 may impact females to a greater extent because they are more likely to be primary care givers, primary emotional supporters, and primary bread winners, in some cases?

The statistics for Guyana, as published in your paper and triangulated with WHO data, suggest that the number of Covid-19 cases are seemingly different between males and females. As of this writing, of the cumulated cases, 51.18% are females (10 927) and 48.82% are males (10 424). For Guyana’s population, women comprise about 49.88% (370 966) and men about 50.12% (372 733). This data is based on 2019 population estimates provided by the country’s Statistical Bureau and the World Factbook.

Given this data, we can immediately see the difference between the proportion of infections among females in relation to their population. Before jumping to conclusions, we should consider that it is possible that more females are being tested.

However, from these results, it seems clear that the government has decisions to make. Covid-19 can lead to death, and if more women than men are likely to succumb to the disease, then there are grave consequences for families and the nation. In Guyana, women represent the larger portion of nurses, teachers, and market stall holders, and they are the only ones who birth our babies. Least we fail to share their pain, we will all feel the sorrow should we lose our women.

Editor, hopefully the bureaucrats are collecting data and conducting the appropriate analysis. One area for study is post-Covid fatigue.

The Ministry of Health should be encouraged to study the necessary variables of interest. I pray that the leadership is burning the midnight oil in order to find solutions on stamping out Covid-19 rather than out to sea with their heads buried in the tar sands.

Yours truly,

Les Archer