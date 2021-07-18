The role Sanjeev Datadin’s father played in shaping my life

Kaieteur News – On the morning of Saturday July 10, I drove into the National Park with my dog. As I pulled up alongside an SUV, this gentleman came out the car with a toddler that I assumed was his grandchild. I instantly recognised him. The former, CEO of Lands and Survey (LaS), A. K. Datadin, father of the famous attorney, Sanjeev Datadin.

I came out of my car and watched Mr. Datadin as he walked away, killing instantly, the instant temptation I had of approaching him to remind him what he did for me and what he did not succeed in doing for me that impacted on my life. I know how I feel when I am with my dog in the park, listening to Johnny Mathis. I don’t want to be bothered with talking to people. So I figured Mr. Datadin would have just wanted to be with his grandchild.

I wanted to thank him for a superlative effort he made on my behalf as CEO of LaS. The year was 1994. I had had enough of UG. I had enough of being a columnist with the Catholic Standard and the Stabroek News. I had enough of being in the limelight. A majority of people in this world will not understand that after a long period of having publicity in your life, you want to turn your back on it. It can wear you down with enormous psychological burden.

UG was not what it was when I started to teach there in 1986. This was not the great UG I knew as a student in the seventies. I felt truly disgusted with the so-called academics there that were more regimented than public servants. These people were an ugly embarrassment to the great world of academia that the world cannot do without because academia plays a priceless role in the preservation of freedoms and rights.

I felt it was time to leave the media after Miles Fitzpatrick, co-founder of the Stabroek News insisted to David DeCaires that I be dropped as a columnist. Ms. Joycelyn Dow complained to Fitzpatrick, her personal friend, about an article I wrote about her unpublicised connection with the PNC. The arrogant, elitist leadership of Fitzpatrick and DeCaires was on full display.

I worked freely for that newspaper since 1988, and DeCaires didn’t have the decency to have a chat with me but dispatched a short letter. I wasn’t middle class enough and light-complexioned enough for the cofounders. I once wrote that if I ever publish my memoir, I would get a thousand libel writs. I wanted a change from UG and the media. So I went to A. K. Datadin.

I never saw him before. He greeted me warmly. We chatted about my writings. I told him I knew President Cheddi Jagan was granting leased land and that I wanted to go into farming. Mr. Datadin assured me he would do his best. A month after he told me he located a few acres in Mahaica and the papers would be ready in a month’s time.

I went back after a month and heard the disappointing news. Mr. Datadin said that the Minister of Agriculture, Reepu Daman Persaud, had rejected my allocation. That had to be a mistake since I told Mr. Datadin I knew “Reep” very well from the anti-dictatorship era.

I went to see “Reep.” Something was not right. The Minister was livid. He said Datadin should not have done the allocation and he should fire him. I got up from my seat, apologised for any mistake Mr. Datadin did, told the minister I was no longer interested and walked out. I have not seen Mr. Datadin since that day until Saturday July 10. I know his son, Sanjeev, well but I never told Sanjeev this story. Whenever I see Sanjeev, I would just ask, “how is the old man?”

I looked at Mr. Datadin holding his grandchild’s hand with his Panama hat covering his face and as he faded from my view, the compelling thought could not have been resisted. If I had secured the land, what would have been my life today? The way I felt in 1994 when I spoke to Mr. Datadin was the exact way I felt in 2015. I wanted to fade from the limelight. The PPP had won in 1992 and I wanted to go in another direction.

The AFC had won in 2015 and that same dream was calling me. It was time to leave the limelight. More on that when I describe the tempestuous confrontation Vice President, Khemraj Ramjattan, and I had over that same dream. Some dreams are like roses – fated to die.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)