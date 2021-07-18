Teen arrested for possession of Firearm

Latest update July 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police ranks have arrested 20-year-old Kylie Small, of 86 Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, for having in his possession an unlicensed firearm.
According to reports, police were on patrol in the Stabroek Market area, Water Street, Georgetown, when they saw him acting in a suspicious manner; he was confronted and a search carried out on him. A Glock .40 pistol with serial number 3453901 and five live matching rounds was found in his possession. When questioned if he was a holder of a licence authorising him to carry arms and ammunition, he answered in the negative. He was told of the offence committed, arrested and escorted to Brickdam Police Station’s Criminal Investigation Department, where the firearm and ammunition were marked and sealed in his presence.
Investigations are ongoing.
