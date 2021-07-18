Shore Base workers fired after complaints made public

Kaieteur News – Several persons who were employed at the Guyana Shore Base Incorporation (GYSBI) were on Friday fired after complaints were made and an article was published by Kaieteur News.

The persons stated a number of them received a letter of termination without any explanation and that they are being victimised.

Kaieteur News published an article on Friday, which stated that local employees attached to GYSBI complained about being paid less than expatriates (expats) for doing the same job within the company.

Yesterday morning some of the persons provided this publication with their letter of termination, which was distributed to several persons but was under one person’s name only.

No explanation was given in the letter as to why the persons are being fired and they stated that when they sought such from the Human Resources Manager of the company, he told them that everything is in the letter.

A number of local workers from the company visited Kaieteur News on Wednesday and voiced several issues that they are being faced within the company. The workers claimed that during conversations with some of the expats, they were made to understand that they are being paid less than the expats who are working in the same field as they are and stated that this act is “very unfair” and that as local employees, they are being taken advantage of by the company.

Some of the workers presented their payslips to this publication and it showed that the senior workers are being paid $210,000 net with the gross being $230,000, the workers claimed that “we are seeing nothing close to what the foreigners are seeing and it’s very unfair to us.”

A general labourer who has been employed at the company for over five months said that he is yet to receive his increase in payment after his three-month probation, which was up over a month ago. He further stated that he is currently being paid $150,000 gross and $118,000 net and that his transportation fee alone amounts to $80,000 per month, leaving him with only $38,000 to manage his family and also to pay rent.

“No overtime, one standard payment for 12 hours and we work every day including holidays,” one of the workers stated.

Additionally, the workers stated that when they attempted to address these issues with the HR of the company, the responses received were not favourable. Guyana Shore Base Inc. provides specialised shore base management and integrated logistics services for operators in Guyana’s Petroleum Industry. GYSBI has become known as a leader in supporting offshore oil and gas operations and related services for Guyana’s developing Petroleum Industry. The GYSBI’s website discloses that there are over 350 employees and that it maintains an average of 95% local workforce. Several attempts were made by this publication to contact the company and verify the workers’ complaints but all calls went unanswered.