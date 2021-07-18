Police destroy marijuana farm in Berbice, armed men escape

Latest update July 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police ranks conducted a drug eradication exercise at Cow Savannah, Canje River on Friday, finding over 20,000 marijuana plants ranging from about four to eight inches in height and sizeable amounts of dry cannabis and seeds.
On arrival at the location, the policemen were greeted by two gun-toting males who ran into some bushes. As police gave chase, the men fired shots and the police returned fire. No one was hurt, and the suspects managed to escape.
Returning to the area, the police discovered a marijuana field measuring about 3 and 1/2 acres. Two camps were also seen on the said field which containing two live 12-gauge cartridges, one Stihl chainsaw, one Stihl weeding machine, one Evinrude outboard engine, and one water pump were also found during the search.
The marijuana plants were unearthed, and dry cannabis, and seeds were all destroyed while the other items were taken to the Central Police Station, New Amsterdam, where they were lodged.
Jul 18, 2021AAU Junior Olympic Games… Kaieteur News – Just a few days ago Kaieteur Sport carried an article where 10 year-old Alpha ‘Flash’ Harrison has qualified for the Amateur Athletic Union...
Jul 18, 2021
Jul 18, 2021
Jul 18, 2021
Jul 18, 2021
Jul 17, 2021
Kaieteur News – On the morning of Saturday July 10, I drove into the National Park with my dog. As I pulled up alongside... more
Kaieteur News – On the face of it, the no-confidence motions tabled by the Opposition would appear to be meaningless... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – All may not be lost in the efforts to improve relations between the Government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]