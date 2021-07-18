Police destroy marijuana farm in Berbice, armed men escape

Kaieteur News – Police ranks conducted a drug eradication exercise at Cow Savannah, Canje River on Friday, finding over 20,000 marijuana plants ranging from about four to eight inches in height and sizeable amounts of dry cannabis and seeds.

On arrival at the location, the policemen were greeted by two gun-toting males who ran into some bushes. As police gave chase, the men fired shots and the police returned fire. No one was hurt, and the suspects managed to escape.

Returning to the area, the police discovered a marijuana field measuring about 3 and 1/2 acres. Two camps were also seen on the said field which containing two live 12-gauge cartridges, one Stihl chainsaw, one Stihl weeding machine, one Evinrude outboard engine, and one water pump were also found during the search.

The marijuana plants were unearthed, and dry cannabis, and seeds were all destroyed while the other items were taken to the Central Police Station, New Amsterdam, where they were lodged.