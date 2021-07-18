Latest update July 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police destroy marijuana farm in Berbice, armed men escape

Jul 18, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Police ranks conducted a drug eradication exercise at Cow Savannah, Canje River on Friday, finding over 20,000 marijuana plants ranging from about four to eight inches in height and sizeable amounts of dry cannabis and seeds.

Sizeable amounts of marijuana seed found at the location.

On arrival at the location, the policemen were greeted by two gun-toting males who ran into some bushes. As police gave chase, the men fired shots and the police returned fire. No one was hurt, and the suspects managed to escape.

Some of the marijuana plants found at the location.

Returning to the area, the police discovered a marijuana field measuring about 3 and 1/2 acres. Two camps were also seen on the said field which containing two live 12-gauge cartridges, one Stihl chainsaw, one Stihl weeding machine, one Evinrude outboard engine, and one water pump were also found during the search.
The marijuana plants were unearthed, and dry cannabis, and seeds were all destroyed while the other items were taken to the Central Police Station, New Amsterdam, where they were lodged.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Sadloo Family of Queens NY donate USD$800 to Alpha ‘Flash’ Harrison

Sadloo Family of Queens NY donate USD$800 to Alpha ‘Flash’...

Jul 18, 2021

AAU Junior Olympic Games… Kaieteur News – Just a few days ago Kaieteur Sport carried an article where 10 year-old Alpha ‘Flash’ Harrison has qualified for the Amateur Athletic Union...
Read More
Correction

Correction

Jul 18, 2021

Winning the series is a wonderful achievement – Pooran

Winning the series is a wonderful achievement...

Jul 18, 2021

GCF selects 22 players for Junior Chess World Cup

GCF selects 22 players for Junior Chess World Cup

Jul 18, 2021

Allicock is physically & spiritually strong ahead of Tokyo Olympics ‘Most definitely satisfied with his improvement’ says Coach Blake

Allicock is physically & spiritually strong...

Jul 18, 2021

Swimmers Persaud & Fowler settling in well in Tokyo

Swimmers Persaud & Fowler settling in well...

Jul 17, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • BRING IT ON!

    Kaieteur News – On the face of it, the no-confidence motions tabled by the Opposition would appear to be meaningless... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]