PM contradicts dead man’s claim of being assaulted

Kaieteur News – On Thursday, at approximately 05:30hours, ranks observed a man lying on the southern side of the Haslington Public Road, East Coast Demerara with injuries to his head. The man stated whilst he was still alive that he was lashed to the head by someone, however, after he succumbed to his injuries, the post-mortem gave the cause of his death as injuries due to motor vehicular accidents. The now deceased is identified as Amrow Liverpool, 48, of Haslington, East Coast Demerara.

Kaieteur News understands that an anonymous call was made to the Cove and John Police Station and the caller related that there was a man lying on the parapet of the Haslington Public Road. Upon arrival, the ranks observed the man lying with injuries to his head, crying for pains, the man alleged that the injuries were as a result of a “lash”, which he was dealt with by someone.

Mr. Liverpool was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was seen and admitted but later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment. A post-mortem examination was held on Thursday, by government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh in the presence of a relative of the deceased and the police.

Dr. Singh gave the cause of the death of Mr. Amrow Liverpool as multiple injuries due to a motor vehicular accident. His body was handed over to his family for funeral arrangements.