MoH registers two additional deaths and 120 new cases

Latest update July 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) in its daily COVID Report on Saturday informed that another youth has unfortunately passed away along with a female; this takes the total number of persons to have died from the dreaded virus to 509 for the period March 2020 to date.
The female who passed away is 74 years of age and hails from Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice), while the 16-year-old young man is from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).
The newly infected persons are from: Regions One and Seven (2 cases each), Region Two (3 cases), Region Three (5 cases), Region Four (34 cases), Regions Five and Ten (7 cases each), Region Six (6 cases) and Region Nine with (54 cases). There were no new cases in Region 8.
These cases (120 in total) have increased the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 21,471 cases. A total of 19,805 persons have recovered so far from the virus. There are 12 patients in the ICU, 5 persons in institutional quarantine, 95 persons in institutional isolation and 1,050 are in home isolation.
