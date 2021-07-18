Latest update July 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Knack-off gat to be in writing!

Jul 18, 2021

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys read about somebody at O Pee who get overpay $3.9M and how de money plus de taxes wah de person pay nah get recover as yet. Dem boys read how it seh how when de Hap-New come in power, dem send de person off pon leave and when de person kantract done, de person bin still receiving money even though de person nah deh pon de wuk
So wat deh fuh recover? De person nah gat to pay back nuttin’ as far as dem boys concern. If me and you gat wan kantract and you nah write me and tell me how yuh nah renewing me kantract, it means de kantract get renew. So what money de person gat fuh repay? Nah blame de person because somebody nah do de paper wuk fuh stap de payments. Nuff people does have dem kantract renew after de expiry date of de last kantract. But dah nah mean dem muss nat get pay.
Dem had a diplomat wah bin supposed to resign when de government change. But he hold he hand and nah submit no resignation. And by the time dem decide fuh write he, fuh tell he how he services no longer require, he sue dem and win millions. Is a strange world we live in!
Like de case of de man who get ketch pon de wuk. De boss walk in and ketch he kissing he secretary. De boss shout at he, “Is this what I pay you for?”
De employee reply: “No, sir, this I do free of charge.”
Talk half and no stooping nor padooping pon de wuk!

