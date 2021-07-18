Knack-off gat to be in writing!

Latest update July 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 18, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys read about somebody at O Pee who get overpay $3.9M and how de money plus de taxes wah de person pay nah get recover as yet. Dem boys read how it seh how when de Hap-New come in power, dem send de person off pon leave and when de person kantract done, de person bin still receiving money even though de person nah deh pon de wuk
So wat deh fuh recover? De person nah gat to pay back nuttin’ as far as dem boys concern. If me and you gat wan kantract and you nah write me and tell me how yuh nah renewing me kantract, it means de kantract get renew. So what money de person gat fuh repay? Nah blame de person because somebody nah do de paper wuk fuh stap de payments. Nuff people does have dem kantract renew after de expiry date of de last kantract. But dah nah mean dem muss nat get pay.
Dem had a diplomat wah bin supposed to resign when de government change. But he hold he hand and nah submit no resignation. And by the time dem decide fuh write he, fuh tell he how he services no longer require, he sue dem and win millions. Is a strange world we live in!
Like de case of de man who get ketch pon de wuk. De boss walk in and ketch he kissing he secretary. De boss shout at he, “Is this what I pay you for?”
De employee reply: “No, sir, this I do free of charge.”
Talk half and no stooping nor padooping pon de wuk!
Jul 18, 2021AAU Junior Olympic Games… Kaieteur News – Just a few days ago Kaieteur Sport carried an article where 10 year-old Alpha ‘Flash’ Harrison has qualified for the Amateur Athletic Union...
Jul 18, 2021
Jul 18, 2021
Jul 18, 2021
Jul 18, 2021
Jul 17, 2021
Kaieteur News – On the morning of Saturday July 10, I drove into the National Park with my dog. As I pulled up alongside... more
Kaieteur News – On the face of it, the no-confidence motions tabled by the Opposition would appear to be meaningless... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – All may not be lost in the efforts to improve relations between the Government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]