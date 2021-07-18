E-Networks expands fiber cable internet service to Essequibo

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s only locally owned and operated telecommunications provider – E-Networks – yesterday announced that, through a $1.2B investment, it has landed the first-ever submarine fiber optic cable to the Essequibo Islands and Essequibo Coast.

According to the company in making the announcement, “this massive network investment introduces substantially more reliable and faster internet services to the Cinderella County, which has suffered from limited and subpar connectivity for decades.”

The company said in a public missive, “with this cable, E-Networks can now offer Essequibians the same services at the same prices as those available in Georgetown, with up to gigabit (1,000 Mbps) internet speeds on its business fiber and up to 75 Mbps on its 4G/5G fixed wireless service.

It was noted that E-Networks has already started testing the services in several areas along the coast, with on-going expansions to most areas between Aurora and Charity along the Essequibo Coast.

E-Networks said too, it will also be opening a branch office in Anna Regina in early August to serve the residents of the Essequibo Coast and that customers can also immediately sign-up for services using the company’s website and social media channels.

According to the company, “E-Networks attribute its motivation to swiftly conclude this investment as a direct response to HE President, Irfaan Ali’s challenge to the sector earlier this year to improve connectivity to Essequibo. As the only Guyanese telecoms provider, the company is immensely proud to have answered that call and expand its services to Essequibo.”

It was noted too that with the new services, E-Networks looks forward to connecting more persons to the transformational power of the Internet, which has been highlighted during COVID-19 as the crucial link to education, work, and keeping informed.

“E-Networks’ faster and more reliable connectivity will enable Essequibo residents to access more online options for socioeconomic development, remote learning, entertainment, e-commerce, collaboration, and connecting with family and friends.”

As it relates to the business community, E-Networks said it also looks forward to supporting the region’s financial, insurance, and entrepreneurial industries by providing access to advanced services to the cloud and other platforms to enhance productivity and efficiency.