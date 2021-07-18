Coronavirus: These choices should ensure that you to survive COVID-19

By Dr. Zulfikar Bux

Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Vanderbilt Medical Center

Kaieteur News – It will soon be two years since this pandemic started in China. Unfortunately, “bureaucracy” and social media has left the world split on what is the right way to manage COVID-19. In the world of medicine, we always say “when in doubt, return to the patient—the answer is often there.” COVID-19 is teaching us this lesson all over again. I have had my fair share of treating COVID-19 patients and like many other colleagues worldwide, the evidence of what works is becoming clearer to us as each day passes. While I would have discussed these options in different articles before, today, I wish to simplify what these obvious choices should be for everyone if they wish to survive COVID-19.

A prepared immune system

It is known for years that someone with a strong immune system, will fight off an infection better than a person with a weaker immune system. This fact is remains true with COVID-19. The ones that are dying are those that have weakened immune system. Our immune system is our first and main defense against infections. Patients with prepared (strong) immune systems are faring well when infected with COVID-19. The following factors cause weakened immune systems and should be avoided:

• Lack of sleep

• Low Vitamin D levels in the body

• Medications that weaken our immune system

• Limited fruit and vegetable intake

• Too little time outdoors

• Smoking

• Grief/too much stress

• Lack of exercise

Get Vaccinated

It has been more than six months since vaccination against COVID-19 began across the world. Since then, the death rates have shifted downwards while the virus has shifted its focus on the unvaccinated. It is slowly becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated as the devastation from COVID-19 is occurring in those that are not vaccinated. Persons that are fully vaccinated are faring well and the evidence is showing that those that are vaccinated are:

• Less likely to pass on the infection to others

• Less likely to be infected and have symptoms

• Less likely to be hospitalised

• Far less likely to die if they are infected

Avoiding the 4D’s

The evidence is clear that this virus is airborne and is easily transmitted in certain environments more than others. Data has shown that if you avoid the following 4D’s you are likely to avoid COVID-19:

• Draft

• Density

• Duration

• Dimension

In closed spaces, one’s risk of acquiring COVID-19 increases with the time (duration) they spend in the space, the smaller the space (dimension), the more populated the space is (density) and, the lack of airflow and fresh air (draft) in the said space.

Initiating EARLY treatment

With COVID-19, every hour is vital especially in the first 72 hours of the illness. What you do during this time can determine if you survive or die from this disease. During this period, the virus is trying to enter your body as much as possible. The higher the viral load in your body, the likelier the chance of you having a severe form of the infection and getting a poor outcome. Once your immune system is prepared, you will be able to mount an early response and decrease the amount of virus entering your body. You should therefore ensure you use your vitamins and antioxidants all the time and especially, if you become infected. There hasn’t been any proper study that debunks the effectiveness of Ivermectin when used EARLY to treat COVID-19. I have had my fair share of treating patients and they have all done exceptionally well when they used Ivermectin within 72 hours of becoming ill with COVID-19. This drug seems to work well in decreasing the amount of virus that enters our body and is most effective when given in the first 72 hours of the illness. While we wait on proper data to surface, I cannot ignore the fact that more than 70 of my patients have done well with COVID-19 when they used this drug early. There are many other doctors worldwide that are testifying to the effectiveness of Ivermectin and it is time that we stop ignoring the “real doctors.” I say “real doctors” because there are many that debunk facts when they have never seen a patient or risked their life to treat a patient with COVID-19 but yet they discredit the effectiveness of treatments used by “real doctors” because of what they read. What they do not realise, is that by sharing their public, non-clinical thoughts, they may be influencing others to ignore treatment options and may be contributing to lives lost.

The real science lies in spending time with patients and observing their progress with treatment. No book, article or social media post will be able to substitute or be superior to the clinical experience of “real doctors.” I therefore encourage you to practice these measures and you should be on your way to becoming a COVID-19 success instead of a failure.