Contraband found during routine search at NA Prison

Latest update July 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A search was conducted at the New Amsterdam Prison on Friday morning by ranks of the Guyana Police Force, Prison, and the Guyana Defence Force.
Several contrabands were unearthed during the search: eight cellular phones, one solar charger, 12 lighters, five metal spoons, one nail clipper, 14 improvised weapons, several wires, several broken mirrors, several razor blades, and a quantity of Ziploc bags.
Jul 18, 2021
Jul 18, 2021
Jul 18, 2021
Jul 18, 2021
Jul 17, 2021
