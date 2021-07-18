Latest update July 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Contraband found during routine search at NA Prison

Jul 18, 2021 News

Contraband unearthed during routine search.

Kaieteur News – A search was conducted at the New Amsterdam Prison on Friday morning by ranks of the Guyana Police Force, Prison, and the Guyana Defence Force.
Several contrabands were unearthed during the search: eight cellular phones, one solar charger, 12 lighters, five metal spoons, one nail clipper, 14 improvised weapons, several wires, several broken mirrors, several razor blades, and a quantity of Ziploc bags.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Sadloo Family of Queens NY donate USD$800 to Alpha ‘Flash’ Harrison

Sadloo Family of Queens NY donate USD$800 to Alpha ‘Flash’...

Jul 18, 2021

AAU Junior Olympic Games… Kaieteur News – Just a few days ago Kaieteur Sport carried an article where 10 year-old Alpha ‘Flash’ Harrison has qualified for the Amateur Athletic Union...
Read More
Correction

Correction

Jul 18, 2021

Winning the series is a wonderful achievement – Pooran

Winning the series is a wonderful achievement...

Jul 18, 2021

GCF selects 22 players for Junior Chess World Cup

GCF selects 22 players for Junior Chess World Cup

Jul 18, 2021

Allicock is physically & spiritually strong ahead of Tokyo Olympics ‘Most definitely satisfied with his improvement’ says Coach Blake

Allicock is physically & spiritually strong...

Jul 18, 2021

Swimmers Persaud & Fowler settling in well in Tokyo

Swimmers Persaud & Fowler settling in well...

Jul 17, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • BRING IT ON!

    Kaieteur News – On the face of it, the no-confidence motions tabled by the Opposition would appear to be meaningless... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: glennlall200[email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]