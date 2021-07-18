Armed bandits rob business owner

Kaieteur News – A businesswoman was robbed on Friday night after armed bandits stormed her grocery.

According to a police report, a 57-year-old businesswoman of Rockstone Junction, Region Ten, was at her place of sale located at the Rockstone/Mabura Access Road. The woman was in the company of her grandson, when three suspects rode up to her shop with two Honda XR motorcycles, which were void of any number plates, at 22:00hrs.

One of the suspects, who was dressed in a grey hoodie, was known to the victim. The suspect supposedly went up to her and purchased one pack of cigarettes, two waters and a tin of Canada Dry. He then went to his two accomplices who were dressed in the dark hoodies and dark colour jerseys with their faces exposed.

They then rolled a joint and began smoking. The victim then went into her room where she would normally sleep and saw the suspects ride off, heading in the direction of Mabura. About 20 minutes later, the area became quiet, but was in an uproar soon, after her dogs began to bark continuously in the back yard.

Seen that the back yard is surrounded by thick vegetation, the victim’s grandson armed himself with a cutlass and ventured outside into the dark. As he was making checks, he was accosted by one of the suspects whom he knows from Kuru Kuru. Said suspect then reportedly choked him and pointed a handgun to his head.

The two other suspects, whose faces were now tied with black jerseys, came out of their hiding spots within the thick vegetation. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun as well as his accomplice, who had a longer handgun in his possession.

The suspects then took him to the shop and told him not to make any noise. They then barged in and confronted the owner whom they told to lie down and she complied. They then began to take off the woman’s gold chain, valued $150,000, her gold ring valued $60,000 and six gold studs valued $30,000.

The suspects then went to the shop counter where the shop owner keeps her money bowl. One Samsung Note 5 cellular phone, valued $90,000, one BLU Smart phone value $22,000, one Logic Smart phone valued $26,000 cash, one Ique phone valued $6,000, one BLU cellular phone valued $20,000, along with three $500 GTT phone cards were also present on the counter.

The suspects grabbed the articles and ran out of the building, escaping through the rear of the shop into the dark. The victim raised an alarm and alerted a car driver who made efforts to apprehend the men but same proved futile since they rode away with their motorcycles further in the trail.

Ranks from Mabura Police Outpost were summoned and they are currently out in the district making checks for the suspects. Statements were taken and investigations are continuing.