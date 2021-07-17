Top Cop reports 70% increase in rape matters

Kaieteur News – Despite recording a decrease in other serious crimes, a 70% increase was recorded for this year so far regarding rape matters. This was recently revealed by Acting Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie.

The Top Cop made that disclosure on Thursday while speaking at the Awards and Incentives Ceremony, where a total of 3,258 ranks and 28 Community Policing Groups were awarded for their outstanding contributions in support of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

In his address, Hoppie stated, “While there have been decreases in other serious crimes for the period January to June this year in comparison to the similar period last year, the offense of rape has seen an increase of 70% with figures of 90 last year compared to 153 this year.”

The Acting Commissioner of Police is not the only member of the Guyana Police (GPF) who made such a disclosure. On June 15, 2021, Commander of Division 4 ‘B,’ Senior Superintendent Mahendra Siwnarine, revealed that his district has seen an increase in rape matters when compared to the same period last year.

The Commander was at the time making an appearance on the Police & You programme with host, Deputy Director of the Cooperate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Stan Gouveia.

Commander Siwnarine had stated, “Well at the moment, crime is on a decrease in my division…But our major concern or crime of concern at the moment that is on the increase as compared to all the rest, is rape.”

According to the Commander, most of these cases are that of statutory rape, meaning, those are matters, which involve children under the age of 16. He said too, that most of the rape cases that have been reported to them are from the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

In an invited comment, he informed Kaieteur News that the perpetrators in these matters are known to the victims, mostly friends, relatives, and spouses.

Moreover, this publication had recently reported that police constable, Michael Kendall, was committed to stand trial in the High Court for the alleged rape of a minor.

It was reported that Kendall was committed to the High Court using the paper committal process. He was committed by Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Kendall was jointly charged with Eon Franklin in March 2021 for the alleged rape of a minor. On their first court appearance, they were not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that on December 3, 2020, in Georgetown, they raped a child under the age of 16. Both men were placed on $300,000 bail each on their first court hearing.

While Franklin’s matter is still ongoing, Kendall remains out on bail as he awaits the commencement of his trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

Rape is an indictable matter and someone who is charged with rape is not required to plead to the charge at the lower court.

Like Marshall and Franklin’s rape case, the matters first go to the Magistrate’s Court for a preliminary inquiry (PI) or paper committal process. In either process, the prosecution would produce the evidence to the court following which, the Magistrate can either commit the alleged perpetrator to stand trial for rape in the High Court or dismiss the case due to insufficient evidence or other reasons.

Someone who is found guilty of rape could be made to serve life imprisonment.

For sexual assault matters, the matter is done summarily. Meaning, when the matter is brought before the lower court, the Magistrate will conduct a trial and the alleged perpetrator can plead guilty or not guilty to the charge after it is read to them.

A person if liable, upon summary con

viction, could serve up to five years imprisonment. However, sexual assault can also be laid indictably, and a person is liable to face up to 10 years imprisonment. Rape and sexual offenses matters are bailable offenses.