Latest update July 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 17, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
The anti-stance taken by some members of the opposition, in particular one, against the ‘Because We Care’ initiative being rolled out with great enthusiasm and fervor, could only be for one reason and one reason only: sheer embarrassment. They must be embarrassed that the government within a year of being returned to office is able to restore the grant after being unconscionably taken away.
Sincerely
Shamshun Mohamed
