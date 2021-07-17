Repeat offender remanded for robbery

Kaieteur News – Shaquiel Mentore was on Friday, remanded to prison on three counts of larceny after appearing at the Georgetown Magistrates Courts before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly.

The particulars of the first offence allege that on July 3, 2021, at Stabroek, Georgetown, he stole from Shenola Gittens, one gold chain valued $120,000 and one Samsung galaxy J7 cell phone valued $73,000, a total value of $193,000.

The second charge states that on July 13, 2021, at Stabroek, Georgetown, Mentore stole from Cindy Lyttle, one gold chain valued $64,000 and two gold rings valued $30,000. This is a combined total value of $94,000, all property of the said victim.

The third charge alleges that on July 13, 2021, at Longden Street, Georgetown, the young man stole from Lavia Bookie, one gold chain valued at $100,000 and one gold and diamond pendant valued $100,000, with a total value of $200,000.

Mentore pleaded not guilty to the offences and was later remanded to prison on the grounds that he has pending matters before the court.