Rebels 'Red ball' U-10 Tournament Erskine and Jordan win in girls & boys U10

Jul 17, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – In a tournament played without spectators because of the Covid-19 restrictions at the GBTI Tennis Court in Diamond, the Rebel Tennis Club’s U-10 ‘red ball tournament was played and Niomi Erskine and Jonathan Jordan emerged the girls & boys U10 champions respectively.

Renola awaits the winner between her sister Norella Jordan and Saskia Persaud.

Donnie Anderson awaits the winner between Gerald Scotland and Viraj Sharma.

Rebels red Ball results
Kimora Erskine defeated Mariam Browne 10-2
Niomi Erskine defeated Nandica Arjune 10-1
Niomi Erskine defeated Mariam Browne 10-2
Kimora Erskine defeated Nandica Arjune 10-1
Mariamm Browne defeated Trinity DeJesus 10-1
Kimora Erskine defeated Trinity DeJesus 10-0
Mariam Browne defeated Nandica Arjune 12-10
Niomi Erskine defeated Kimora Erskine 10-8
Nandica Arjune defeated Trinity DeJesus 10-5
Jonathan Jordan defeated Javier Deen 10-0
Jonathan Jordan defeated Nick October 10-2
Dequan Boston defeated Javier Deen 10-3
Dequan Boston defeated Nick October 10-3
Jonathan Jordan defeated Dequan Boston 10-2
Meanwhile, in the Rebels Tennis Club’s Juniors, which is set to resume today and climax with the finals tomorrow.
Donnie Anderson is into his first under 18s final. He was denied that opportunity in the recently concluded Sheltez Junior Tournament, where he lost a close three set battle against Wayne Baker. Anderson defeated Denzel Luthers 6-4, 7-5 in the first semi-finals match. Anderson awaits the winner between Gerald Scotland and Viraj Sharma.
While on distaff side Renola Jordan is into the Girls 16s finals after Paul Kalekyezi withdrew from the tournament due to an injury. Renola Jordan defeated Paula Kalekyezi to win the girls under 14s competition. Renola awaits the winner between her sister Norella Jordan and Saskia Persaud. (Sean Devers)

